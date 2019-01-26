Today Was Better

Posted on January 26th, 2019

By Scott Lenox

I’m up the Baltimore Boat Show spreading the Fish in OC word and I’m talking to a guy about how fishing for tog is about the only thing going on this year….right about then I get this report from Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star.

Hi Scott,
Fished yesterday after that easterly and got my head handed to me – clients were keeper-skunked.
Today was better! ..but not what I’d hoped. Dogone current died an hour and a half before fishing time was up. In this marine tog fishery we get almost no bites when the current’s slack.
Also saw 3 whales. No positive ID, but from behavior I think Humbacks.
Clients had some nice jumbos. Justin Leber OC York PA took the pool with a 26 inch 14.5 pound tog. Also pictured are Ken Donowski of Queens NY – John Hutton of York PA – plus Pat Zurgable & Tim Calimer of Waynesboro PA..
