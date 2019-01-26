By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I’m up the Baltimore Boat Show spreading the Fish in OC word and I’m talking to a guy about how fishing for tog is about the only thing going on this year….right about then I get this report from Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star.

Hi Scott,

Fished yesterday after that easterly and got my head handed to me – clients were keeper-skunked.

Today was better! ..but not what I’d hoped. Dogone current died an hour and a half before fishing time was up. In this marine tog fishery we get almost no bites when the current’s slack.

Also saw 3 whales. No positive ID, but from behavior I think Humbacks.

Clients had some nice jumbos. Justin Leber OC York PA took the pool with a 26 inch 14.5 pound tog. Also pictured are Ken Donowski of Queens NY – John Hutton of York PA – plus Pat Zurgable & Tim Calimer of Waynesboro PA..

Cheers