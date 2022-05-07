Tog Before the Storm

By Scott Lenox

Today was a pretty decent day until this afternoon, but now the weather is moving in and this weekend is going to be a wash. The forecast is calling for a Nor’easter type storm to form over the next day and it’s going to be nasty. Winds are going to come out of the northeast at 25 – 35 MPH with higher gusts and there’s going to be rain and probable flooding. That being said, the OC Marlin Club Nautical Flea Market is still on as of right now and I’ll be there tomorrow morning with rigs and Back the Blue shirts. You won’t be fishing so hope to see you there!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was able to get out on the ocean today for some final drops before the storm and he found some good tautog fishing. This 15 pound fish was caught and then safely released.

Angles on board the Lucky Break with Captain Jason Mumford had a nice day of fishing today on both trips with plenty of fish coming over the rail. Captain Jason put his anglers on some catch and release rockfish action and also had keeper flounder.

Donnie Post and Shaun Flaherty had a nice day of tautog fishing in the OC inlet today. Donnie caught three keeper fish this morning and then picked Shaun up and finished his limit of four with one more. Shaun also caught his limit of four fish after the pickup for a great day of fishing. The guys caught all of their fish on Fish in OC tog jigs.

