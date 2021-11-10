Tog On the Jig

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Tog On the Jig

By Scott Lenox

Tog On the Jig

Posted on November 9th, 2021

Down here in the Bahamas on vacation having a great time with Kristen and definitely not missing 50 degrees yet.  We hear the weather wasn’t bad today and I got a fishing report texted so you get it too!

My buddy Blake Gunther of Gunther & Sons Fishing had a terrific day of tautog fishing today with three fat keeper fish.  Blake was using our Fish in OC tog jigs that he professionally custom pours for us.  Tog jigging has really gotten popular over the past few years and the next episode of Hooked on OC will highlight it.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

ocean city's #1 choice for custom rods JP Rods

Daily Angle

November 9, 2021
Tog On the Jig
Tog On the Jig

Down here in the Bahamas on vacation having a great time with Kristen and definitely not missing 50 degrees yet.  We hear the weather wasn’t bad today and I got a fishing report texted so you… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information