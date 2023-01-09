Tog On The Rip & Rockfish at Route 90

By Scott Lenox

We’ve had some rain and even a few snow flurries move into the area, but today was actually a very nice early January day. The sun was shining early on, temps were in the mid to upper 40s and winds were very, very light. It was a nice day to get out and bend a rod as long as you bundled up.

Blake Gunther and Vince Cannuli bundled up today and headed to the ocean for some tog fishing where they did very well on calm seas. Blake caught his limit of fish on the Fish in OC / Deadly Tackle bottom jig in orange with his biggest fish at a nice 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Vince had the big fish of the day with a double digit “white chinner” just over 10 pounds.

John Wooldridge took his son Grayson and Grayson’s buddy Ethan Wild out this afternoon in search of rockfish around the route 90 bridge and found some success for the boys. Grayson did a great job as first mate and put Ethan on his first ever OC rockfish. The crew totaled 6 fish fishing the St Martin River side of the route 90 bridge.

