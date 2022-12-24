By Scott Lenox

Winter showed up quick today when temperatures fell more than 40 degrees in just a few hours as a strong front pushed through the area this afternoon. I was headed across the Bay Bridge and I don’t think I’ve ever seen the bay so rough. It looks to be cold and windy through early next week and then hopefully we get a break from the weather so folks can get out on some tautog.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound holds the current world record for tautog, or “blackfish”, at 28.8 pounds so I’m pretty certain he and his crew know what they are doing. Captain Kane has had a couple of trips during the open weather windows and his anglers have not been disappointed with some good catches and fish up to 15 pounds.

Captain Chris Mizurak and the crew of the Angler was able to get out and do some toggin’ yesterday. Captain Chris saw some nice fish come over the rail with plenty of keeper sized fish for the fish box.

