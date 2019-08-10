Tommy Hinkle Wins $1.5 Million and Becomes First Two Time Champion of the White Marlin Open

277.5 lbs Polarizer Greg Robinson $225,000.00

Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a beautiful day on the ocean with cooperative sea bass.

Hi Scott,

As pretty a day as could be hoped for; sea bass obliged along with the weather. Mike Grybos of Towson MD even bagged out.

For the sixth time in ten days we had our largest fish not in the fish pool. Had it by a mile too.. Oops!

Anne Grybos Found a sea bass so hungry it ate both hooks..

Melanie Humenik from Baltimore had a keeper double.

Jason Cistola of Scranton PA had a keeper double.

In the group snap are Cathy Creel of WOC with (lucky her!) the 18 inch pool winner – Mike Grybos – Jessica Hurst of Centreville MD – plus Matt & Justin German from Baltimore.

Randy Swain, Sr., Randy Swain, Jr., Marty Wilhelm, Louden Swain and Nathan Mangiafico had an awesome day of flounder fishing over ocean structure and put some nice keepers in the box.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is burning the candle at both ends again and putting clients on some great shooting both day and night. Daytime shoots are producing cow nosed and southern rays and at night houndfish join the picture.