Tommy Hinkle Wins $1.5 Million and Becomes First Two Time Champion of the White Marlin Open
Posted on August 10th, 2019
By Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.
Well I just got home from the final day of scales action at the 46th Annual White Marlin Open and though I’m tired after a long week, I couldn’t be happier for my good friend Tommy Hinkle and the crew of the Fish Whistle. Tommy has just won over $1.4 Million in prize money and become the first ever two time champion in the 46 year history of the White Marlin Open. Tommy and the crew of the Fish Whistle won the event back in 2008 with an 81 pound white marlin that earned them just shy of $1 Million and tonight they officially eclipse that prize by winning over $1.4 Million. I can truthfully tell you that it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Tommy is a teacher at the local high school and a very good friend of mine so I couldn’t be happier for he and the crew. This year’s event was another one for the record books as $6.1 Million in prize money was awarded. Here’s who won what in the 46th Annual White Marlin Open.
WHITE MARLIN
79.5lbs
Fish Whistle
Tommy Hinkle
$1,500,000.00
74lbs
Chasin Tail
Nathan Walker
$135,000.00
73.5lbs
Backlash
Michael Wagner
$1,500,000.00
BLUE MARLIN
465.5lbs
Haulin N Ballin
Craig Dickerson
$900,000.00
TUNA
201lbs
Crisdel
Russell Garufi
$940,000.00
150.5lbs
Seakeeper
Andrew Semprevivo
$100,000.00
145.5lbs
Mjolnir
Ronnie Fields
$130,000.00
135lbs
The Right Place
Mike DiPascali
$36,000.00
121lbs
Reeldiculous
Graham Ward
$100,000.00
WAHOO
91lbs
Give It Away
Anne Aramendia
$16,000.00
82lbs
The Natural
Kyle McLaughlin
$18,000.00
76.5lbs
Hubris
Rich Kostzyu
$1,500.00
61.5lbs
Keepin It Reel
Sam Folland
$18,000.00
DOLPHIN
41lbs
Playmate
John Kreiner
$18,000.00
39lbs
Irene
Frank Sinito
$2,000.00
38lbs
MISS-TRES
Randy Drozd
$75,000.00
SHARK
277.5lbs
Polarizer
Greg Robinson
$225,000.00
Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a beautiful day on the ocean with cooperative sea bass.
Hi Scott, As pretty a day as could be hoped for; sea bass obliged along with the weather. Mike Grybos of Towson MD even bagged out. For the sixth time in ten days we had our largest fish not in the fish pool. Had it by a mile too.. Oops! Anne Grybos Found a sea bass so hungry it ate both hooks.. Melanie Humenik from Baltimore had a keeper double. Jason Cistola of Scranton PA had a keeper double. In the group snap are Cathy Creel of WOC with (lucky her!) the 18 inch pool winner – Mike Grybos – Jessica Hurst of Centreville MD – plus Matt & Justin German from Baltimore.
Randy Swain, Sr., Randy Swain, Jr., Marty Wilhelm, Louden Swain and Nathan Mangiafico had an awesome day of flounder fishing over ocean structure and put some nice keepers in the box.
Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is burning the candle at both ends again and putting clients on some great shooting both day and night. Daytime shoots are producing cow nosed and southern rays and at night houndfish join the picture.
I just returned from the awards banquet for the 46th Annual White Marlin Open where the Motsko family dished out over $6 Million in prize money. My good buddy Tommy Hinkle grabbed a good chunk of… READ MORE
Our first Hooked on OC episode with Chef Gary Beach at Marlin Moon Restaurant just aired this morning and we’ve already received email and text asking where to find the recipe for Chef Gary’s Mom’s Shrimp… READ MORE