Tons of Tautog, Sea Bass Over 5 Pounds and Flounder Over 6

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for product available at Sunset Provisions in West Ocean City!

It was absolutely beautiful today! Light winds, sunny skies and very, very warm temperatures had folks out in full force on the bay and ocean looking to bend a rod. The ocean going party boat fleet got out, the bay charter boat fleet got out and I even got out myself for a little back bay action.

I had the pleasure of fishing with my buddy Blake Gunther of Gunther and Sons Fishing today and we had a crazy fun day in the beautiful weather. Blake and I used Deadly Tackle tog / bottom jigs to put the hook in a bunch of tautog. We lost count, but a conservative estimate is 100 fish with 5 keepers over 16″. It should be a great new episode of Hooked on OC in a few weeks.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was out on the bay in today’s gorgeous weather as well and he put his crew on a keeper tautog and a keeper flounder along with a bunch of throwbacks.

Captain Kevin Twilley of Team Fish Bound was running the Double Trouble today and he put his anglers on some serious fishing. Captain Kevin’s crew had a limit of sea bass up to 5 pounds and some flounder up to 6.2 pounds. Bill Wissinger caught the big flounder and Ron Warner had some stud sea bass.

Fishing was good on the ocean today for the ocean going party boat fleet as well with loads of nice sea bass, some flounder, some scup and some ribbonfish. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a great day with some of these species with some sea bass to 5.5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had an awesome day of fishing today as well with yet another boat limit of sea bass.

Sea Bass Boat Limit #4..

Nice to be back at sea. Had to do a short haul (put the boat on the hard) and change props owing a pronounced vibration. Went ahead and changed zincs & touched up her bottom paint before going back over. All good for this winter. Just another ‘I Luv Yachting’ (& hate my checkbook?) moment. Plenty of them in my life.

Gorgeous sea; surprisingly so given a couple days of NE wind. Dropped our reef blocks and kept going. By and by I came to a little spot I’d found while summer mahi fishing – it was fabulous. Fish bit for over two hours—almost entirely drop and reel angling.

Like it like that.

Was getting close to a boat limit of cbass when I made a long move to a place I thought might be holding some fluke.

It was – provided your idea of ‘some’ doesn’t lean too numerous..

Cutlassfish made good bait and plenty of bite offs. Caught some nice flounder too plus enough sea bass to top off everyone’s limits.

TaNNer bagged our first—all on a light spinner & jig. Troy from PA had the biggest cbass. (He’s gotta be 6’6 so the fish looks small!) And David from PA had our biggest fluke..

Even with the occasional long period ground swell to 7 or 8 feet – nice day with nice fishing.

See what tomorrow holds.

Have the OC Reef Foundation raffle going. Even had a fellow from San Jose California purchase a few tix. Nice!

Have two rods going out with this week’s drawing – a St Croix for light tackle trolling or heavy bottom fishing and a Lamiglass spinner perfect for inshore mahi. Weekly prizes get better and better as time goes – adding more too. Harbor Island fuel dock just added two $200.00 gift cards for diesel.. Oyyyy!

There’s a framed & remarqued George Kalwa mahi print; two pair of earrings from Afghanistan, a pair of Hook sunglasses, some fantastic rods – even a custom wrapped rod with a nice reel. Grand prizes are a Benelli semiauto in 12ga from Benelli USA; a Seiko watch and diamond covered circle hook necklace from Park Place Jewelers, and a full day charter on my rig any time we’re fishing..

Ain’t 1.6 billion dollars, but your odds are incredibly better.

Particulars!

OCRF’s 2022 Benelli/Park Place Jewlers Annual Reef Raffle. One ticket for $10 – six for $50 – fourteen for $100 – plus an additional ticket for every additional hundred.

A buyer of $200.00 worth, for instance, would be getting 15 tix per hundred; at $300 it would be 16 tix per one hundred so 48 tickets.. $500.00 would be 90 Tix!

Buy tickets online at ocreefs.org at the ‘donation’ tab. Courtney and I will fill the name and phone number in on all your tickets, then send a pic via email. If you don’t have a pic within 48 hours? (First Check Your Spam Box!!) ..then Email us!

Raceway Citgo by Crabs to Go has tix behind the counter (at last!)

We ARE building Maryland’s coastal fisheries’ future & for long into the future!

The raffle may be a gamble but your donation is absolutely going to help build reef!

We are, right now, working on a small tug & a 110’ barge to sink – plus our first major deployment of pyramids, 260 in one shot!

There will be more!

Donate and we’ll build!

Cheers

Monty

Check out our YouTube channel for some jetty and bridge action!