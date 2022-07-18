Tons of Tuna and An 89 Pounder On A Spinning Rod

By Scott Lenox

We had another awesome day for the second day of the Ocean City Marlin Club Kid’s Classic Tournament and there were a bunch of anglers out on the water. Looks to be a little rough tomorrow so double check your weather and be safe if you go.

Captain Bobby Layton and the crew of the Wrecker had a short day today, but it was because they caught so many fish. Captain Bobby put his crew on a bunch of fat yellowfin tuna chunking butterfish in a “random spot” and were back to the Ocean City Fishing Center in time for lunch.

Andrew Knight, Drew Clarke and Cory Gibson fought this 89.2 pound yellowfin tuna for 2.5 hours on an 8000 class spinning reel with Captain Ryan Gibson chasing it down for 3 miles. Boat owner Jim Clarke allowed the crew to make it happen.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey kept his crew busy today with a decent catch of yellowfin.

Daulton Der, Kaelie Mueller, Dylan Der and Dominic Whittles landed this nice 62 pound yellowfin while fishing the Poorman’s Canyon.

The crew of the private boat Kilo Charlie had a great day with three white marlin releases and some nice yellowfin.

Scott McAuley and his crew fished on Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little today and had seven yellowfin and a nice pile of tilefish.

The Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski put a pile of mahi on the deck at the OC Fishing Center.

Captain Kane Bounds and Captain Kevin Twilley had a nice day of fishing for their kids in the Kid’s Classic taking first place flounder at 4.6 pounds.

Ken and Rich had a nice day of bottom fishing ocean structure with this limit of sea bass and flounder on clams, squid and strip baits.

Laura Foerster Puglisi landed this flounder on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse yesterday during the Paradise Grill Bay Tournament and it held on to win 1st Place Lady Angler and 6th place overall for a nice $3,500!!

Anglers fishing on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak enjoyed some good fishing today with plenty of sea bass and some nice sized keeper flounder.

The Judith M out of Bahia Marina took some kids from the Wish-A-Fish organization fishing today and the kids had an absolute blast! Great stuff!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star doesn’t want today’s fishing to be the “average”, but he caught some dinner.

An average summer day, I suppose. Weather-wise at least. Winds were plenty light in the morning, building to a moderate chop time I threw in the towel.

I’d never want today’s fishing to be average.

Most clients put dinner in the box. A few had an OK day of it. Some, however, will have to stretch their catch out a good way with potatoes & veggies.

Local talent Chris took the pool in fine style and was among high hooks for the day; this while another local, Lauren, helped with our reef building efforts.

Tomorrow looks to be a day for maintenance – windy.

Gar and rays don’t stand a chance when Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is on the water…and he’s been on the water so…..

