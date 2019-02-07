Tough Toggin’

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Captain Monty Hawkins and the Morning Star continue to be one of the only reports that I have coming in while I’m at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA and to tell you the truth, I’m thankful for that. It was so cold last week that even tautog could have shut down…..thankfully they didn’t and Captain Monty has been able to put some fish in the boat. Yesterday he was able to scratch out some decent fish….today was a little more tough.

2/5

Hi Scott,

Had a slow day today punctuated by a parted anchor line, changing winds, NE current switching N, a distant storm’s ground swell up to 8 feet, water temp dropping like a stone, a ship that waited until we were in emergency mode before altering course, and the fussiest bite you can imagine.

We’d caught a lobster, you see; always the harbinger of a tough day. That bug had berries too – that is, the lobster had a mess of eggs up under her tail and had to go back..

Sheesh!

For a long time it looked like a 17 inch tog would take the pool

..then the current switched SE.

Shannon Pickens of St. Michaels took everyone’s pool money with a 26 inch 14 lb tog. Also pictured are Joe Mole of LI, NY with a pair of 10 pounders – Bill Keefer of Mehanichsburg PA w/a 10 pound fish – and Peter Hyun of Albertson NY with a hard-won 9 pounder..

Cheers

2/6

Hi Scott,

I was concerned when I arrived at the boat this AM; a NE breeze somewhat more than forecasted was waving in the tree-tops. However, when we cleared the inlet, all was well. Had a decent day weather-wise.

That didn’t make the tog bite!

Where yesterday the current switched SE late in the trip, today’s came on ripping about 12:30 and wasn’t about to ease up. Couldn’t fix it.

Dogone scoundrels..

Five anchor sets in – five spots where I’m positive tog live – we had one 17.5 inch keeper & a few more shorts..

George Steiger of Belcamp MD took the pool with his 17.5 inch, very lonely tog on this brutal day..

Cheers