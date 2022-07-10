New Tournament Record 275 Pound Bigeye Highlights Day 2 at the 2022 Ocean City Tuna Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Check out the video for day 1 action from the 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament!

I just got back from day 2 for the 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and it was crazy busy at the scales! Today was the day of the bigeye with lots of nice fish being weighed with several of them over 200 pounds. When your 3rd place heaviest fish is 224 pounds you know that you’ve got an awesome event going on with some quality specimens hitting the scales. Tomorrow is the third and final day of the OC Tuna Tournament and though there are less than 10 boats scheduled to fish, there are some very good tuna fishermen in that mix so anything is possible. Here’s who’s leading after two days of fishing.

Jr Angler

3rd Place & 2nd Place FFMD 55 & 56 Pounds

1st Place Reel Fin Addict 57 Pounds

Lady Angler

3rd Place FFMD 56 Pounds

2nd Place Azora 56 Pounds

1st Place Reel Trips 57 Pounds

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place Take Em 473 Pounds

2nd Place Sea Hag 508 Pounds

1st Place Talkin’ Trash 535 Pounds

Heaviest Fish

3rd Place Fin Planner 224 Pounds

2nd Place Talkin’ Trash 256 Pounds

1st Place Reel Crazy 275 Pounds *New Tournament Record

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been putting folks on some nice fishing the past few weeks with good numbers of flounder and some pretty nice fish in the mix.

If you’re into bow fishing rays….look no further than Captain Marc Spagnola and Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing!

Check out the party on the sand bar from earlier in the week!!