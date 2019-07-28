Tournament Record 455 Pound Blue Marlin

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

WOW!! What a day of scales action for Day 2 of the 6th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic at Talbot Street today!! The time flew by because we saw a ton of fish. Spectators were treated to swordfish, some huge mahi, a true Allison yellowfin tuna, the fist ever true albacore longfin tuna ever for the Big Fish Classic and some blue marlin that were just huge. The day ended in grand style when the MJ’s weighed what would be a new tournament record big fish in a 438 pound blue marlin, but just fifteen minutes later the record was broken again when the crew of Fish in OC partner Pumpin’ Hard weighed a 455 pounder. It was truly an awesome day at the scales!

Heaviest Wahoo

Primary Search 49 Lb

Heaviest Dolphin and Heaviest Tuna

No Limits 51 Lb (Mahi) 112.5 Lb (Yellowfin Tuna)

3rd Place Big Fish

Hubris 345 Lb Blue Marlin

2nd Place Big Fish

MJ’s 438 Lb Blue Marlin

1st Place Big Fish

Pumpin’ Hard 455 Lb Blue Marlin

Here are some shots of other fish that hit the scales today. Thanks to Kristin Lewis and Big Widge for the photos.

Away from the tournament 18 year old Matt Burton caught and released his first blue marlin while fishing with Captain Rob Burton, mate John Wooldridge and Matt’s Grandfather Bob Burton on board the Top Shelf. The fish was estimated at 450-500 pounds and ate a Joe Shute lure. It was released and swam away healthy.

Randy Swain Sr., Randy Swain Jr. and Louden Swain fished ocean structure today and landed some doormat flounder. Flounder fishing runs in the Swain blood and it’s nice to see the Randy’s showing the kids the ropes.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters reported that there were boats in the bay than there were flounder, but he was still able to put this lady angler on a nice keeper.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing laid the smackdown on some rays today then grabbed a Snickers and some Red Bulls and headed right back out for a trip tonight. Captain Marc has been putting his shooters on some great fishing.

Brayden and Trevor Hartman caught and released 20+ flounder in about an hour on the clean water this afternoon and even added a balloon retrieval for Blume’s Balloon Round Up.