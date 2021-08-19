Tournament Record 958 Pound Blue Marlin Highlights Day 3 at The MidAtlantic Tournament

By Scott Lenox

I just got home from hosting the live broadcast of day 3 of the 30th MidAtlantic Tournament and I saw some absolute sea monsters. There were two jumbo bigeye tuna over 200 pounds that jumped onto the leaderboard in 1st and 2nd place in the tuna category and there was a massive 958 pound blue marlin that skyrocketed to the top of the blue marlin category. The big blue marlin caught by the crew of Wolverine didn’t just take over 1st place in the blue marlin category of the MidAtlantic, it also broke a tournament record by over 100 pounds. It was another impressive day of scales action and there are still two more days to go. Here’s who’s leading after two days of fishing. Thanks to Sunset Marina for the pics.

Wahoo

3rd Place. Salt Lick. 18 Pounds

2nd Place. Mack 900 32 Pounds

1st Place. Amarula Sun. 57 Pounds

Dolphin

3rd Place. Bent Tent. 26 Pounds

2nd Place. Wrecker. 26 Pounds

1st Place. Blood Money. 31 Pounds

Tuna

3rd Place. The Right Place. 188 Pounds

2nd Place & 1st Place. Pipe Dreamer. 227 and 235 Pounds

Blue Marlin

3rd Place. Reel Tight 487 Pounds

2nd Place. Goin’ In Deep. 681 Pounds

1st Place. Wolverine. 958 Pounds (New Tournament Record)

White Marlin

3rd Place. Fish On. 75 Pounds

2nd Place. Lucky Duck II. 80 Pounds

1st Place. Sea Wolf. 82 Pounds

Outside of the tournament, anglers on the Turnin’ Fins with Captain Ron Callis had a nice day offshore with some yellowfin tuna and blueline tilefish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work for the sea bass today, but he found some for most of his anglers.

Light SSE winds refreshing on the way out. We didn’t need to stop for block. Ran myself out of em. Have a new load anyday from York Building Products and David Bauer Trucking.

First stop was for mahi – goose egged – then for sea bass with screens loaded, not much better. I’d about swear it was a mid-August sea bass bite.

Fussy.

Had to grind it out all day.

A few of my anglers had it dialed in. Put a couple in double digits. One fellow even to 14.

Lot of work though.

Back at em in the AM.

Regards

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported the same fussy sea bass bite, but he did catch a few with some flounder and a couple of mahi.

Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break found a bunch of throwback flounder for his anglers this afternoon and these three keepers went in the box.

Tipsy Tikis captains Jeremy Michalski from Ocean City Md. and Dan Mergott from Berlin Md. took a crew of Chris Burgess, Blake Burgess, and Nash Parker from Annapolis Md. and Morgan Michalski on the boat Bound and Determined to the great eastern reef for some spectacular flounder fishing. Flounder ranged from 17-22 inches and were caught on squid/gulp combos. The crew caught 12, in addition, they caught four black Seabass, and one rogue mahi.