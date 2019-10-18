By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Fall has certainly fallen now folks as temps have gotten chilly on land and water temps have dropped almost 10 degrees in some places over the last few days. Tomorrow’s weather looks awesome for Harbor Day from 10-5 in the commercial parking lot, but then a tropical depression rolls by quickly tomorrow bringing rain and wind. Things look to get straight toward the end of next week and I’m sure anglers will be out in good numbers.

Captain Monty Hawkins “tried” today, but couldn’t get where he wanted to go so he stuck close to the beach and still found some fish.

Hi Scott!

Looked to me as though the wind would fall out late morning. Got underway a bit after nine, dropped 1/2 a ton of concrete at Doug Ake’s Memorial Reef and kept paddling.

But not too much further.

Wind did not fall out enough – had a steady 22 on my anemometer. Gusts, I’m sure, were pushing 30 at times.

No Joy.

Anchored inshore and let the fellows catch a handful of triggers & trout, a couple blues. Had a pool winner at least.

All received full credit for another day or refund as they saw fit.

Tuesday thru Friday look fishable next week. Have an 11 hour special trip Wednesday 10/23….

Until then? Back to the reef pyramid factory!

John Stofko of Pocono PA swept today’s pool with his triggerfish — Killian Gatens also of Pocono PA also caught one.

Ed Kuhns fished our Fish in OC Deadly Doubles for the first time today at the Oceanic Pier and had a great day. Ed caught a sea robin, two throwback Flounder and this 19” red drum on Deadly Doubles with shiners.

Tom “ Bluefish “ Berry has a good day on the route 50 bridge putting two keeper Flounder and his limit of bluefish in the cooler.