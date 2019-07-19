Triggers and Bluefish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Another HOT one today with thunderstorms rolling around this evening and the weekend looks like a scorcher. I just heard that the high on Saturday is supposed to be 94 on the coast and 100 inland….and that’s before the heat index! You know it’s gonna be fun when you hear the weatherman use words like “oppressive” when referring to how the air will feel. If you’re fishing or doing anything outside this weekend stay cool.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a couple of productive trips today. This morning’s trip yielded four keeper throwback and an accidentally deleted photo, and this afternoon’s trip produced a pile of bluefish including a big 10.8 pound chopper.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga was on the bluefish this afternoon as well putting 26 in the box. He only got this photo of a cooler full of fish because everyone took off.

Aaron Householder and his family had a great day of fishing today and lined the dock with some nice triggerfish and at least one spadefish. Young Mason worked the cockpit as the first mate.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess reported in that he’s seen some good, but inconsistent bottom fishing over the past week. Captain Victor has been able to put anglers on some nice fish though including sea bass, tautog, flounder and bluefish.

Captain Matt Giardina of Back Bay Adventures said the fishing was great today on board the Calico Jack. Several lucky anglers on board had keeper flounder today.

The Bay Bee out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had some nice fishing today and even put some keeper flounder and kingfish in the boat.