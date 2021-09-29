Trout in the OC Inlet

By Scott Lenox

It was truly a fall day today with cool morning temperatures, sunny skies and a chilly breeze out of the northwest. There wasn’t a lot going on in the ocean and traffic on the bay was light, but there was a little fishing going on.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was fishing the OC inlet and route 50 bridge area today and he had what I would call a great day. His anglers had keeper flounder and some very nice weakfish (grey trout) on today’s trip.



Joel Mick and his wife Michelle fished the OC inlet today as well and found two keeper sized weakfish.