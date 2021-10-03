Tuna and Flounder Fishing Are On Fire

By Scott Lenox

It was an absolutely beautiful fall day today with sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s in and around Ocean City. The wind blew up pretty good out of the south this afternoon roughing up the ocean a bit and making bay drifting pretty tough, but there were still plenty of fish caught on what was an awesome day on the water. Kristen and I even got out to take advantage of the awesome conditions and we put three nice keeper flounder in the box and released a bunch more using the Fish in OC Deadly Double and Live Bait Rigs.

Tuna fishing offshore was en Fuego once again today with lots of nice yellowfin tuna being chunked up. Captain Joe Drosey of Rhona’s Osprey smoked them again and put a bunch of meat in his crew’s freezers.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had some Ocean City Fishing Center staff and his family out today and he put them on some good tuna fishing action.

The #gang fishing on board the Primary Search with Captain Austin Ensor had a meat haul today with tuna, mahi, tilefish and more landing on the dock at Sunset Marina.

Yesterday Rich Daiker and a couple of buddies had a crazy good day with some stud yellowfin tuna and a bigeye tuna of 68″.

Curt Presnell and his crew had a great day of ocean flounder fishing catching their limit of fish with some doormats in the mix.

Flounder fishing in the back bays was very, very good for some today with several limits that I saw caught in the East Channel north of the route 50 bridge. I didn’t see Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break fishing the East Channel, but he’s got his spots and he used one today putting his crew on some nice keepers.

Wayne West got an anniversary present that consisted of being allowed to go fishing on his anniversary and he took full advantage of it putting a big 23″ keeper flounder in the box. His son Owen was on the wheel and added a 19″ keeper for himself for nice day on the water. They caught all of their fish on the Deadly Double with Gulp baits.

Kern Ducote and his fishing partner had one heck of a day of fishing today with a limit of 8 keeper flounder, 18 throwback rockfish, 2 red drum and 10 speckled trout.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty fished the route 50 bridge today and had two keeper rockfish on the “dredge.”

Ryan Neves had a big sheepshead on a trip to the OC inlet with his dad Carlos today.

Andrew Swope caught and then released this 38 1/2″ red drum while fishing a few miles into the ocean with Stephen Hadley.

Jeff Llyod, Jr. fished down in Cape Charles, VA today where he and his crew had a load of puppy red drum.

Jacob Webb weighed some studs at Lewes Harbour Marina in Lewes, DE this afternoon. Jacob had tautog up to 7 pounds and sheepshead up to 7.6 pounds.

Captain Matt down at Sea Hawk Sports Center reported that the weather may be cooling down, but fishing is picking up!