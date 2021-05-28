Tuna, Sea Bass, Rockfish & Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Today and tomorrow are going to be like the calm before the storm as we are forecast to have a pretty crappy weekend of weather for the unofficial start of summer. The Ocean City Marlin Club has already cancelled the Franky Pettolina Memorial Day Tournament due to the weather forecast…..and I think they made a great call. Winds are supposed to blow 25-35, there is a strong chance of rain and temps on land are only supposed to be in in the low 60s. It looks to be a wash as far as much fishing is concerned….that’s why it was great to see so many fish caught today.

Chris Miller, Bob Miller, Jeff Rosenkilde, Ed Gravely and Jeremy Banover had a great day trolling deep in the Poorman’s Canyon today on board the Reel Escape. The crew was 15 for 18 bites on 50 pound class bluefin tuna keeping their two “under” fish and releasing the rest. Most fish were caught on spreader bars and the guys had one bite where all 10 rods went at once. Nice fishing!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed calm seas today and pretty good fishing too.

Today & tomorrow look to be a couple days of “calm before the storm.” Light NW winds sure made for pleasant seas today at least. Forecast Sat/Sun/Mon has us laying to the wharf – the whole holiday weekend lost. Can’t complain. I don’t think we got half our trips last spring; was August before we’d gotten through the reschedules. Have had very few blow-days this spring.

Sea bass bite today wasn’t on fire; wasn’t bad either. Sure were some nice fish. Even had a couple tog – very confused squid eating tog!

Dale Fanale of York PA boxed today’s first limit. Local talent Cathy Creel was next and followed by others. Bill Walsh of Salisbury landed our biggest sea bass and pocketed the pool money.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Rick aboard Judith M out of Bahia Marina has been putting his anglers on some nice sea bass fishing the past few days.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak enjoyed today’s nice sea conditions and had some big sea bass and at least one keeper flounder in the box.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of piles of sea bass on the dock for his clients today, and one 12 pound tautog that gets to see another day thanks to the closed season.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found some clean water today and there were a couple of keeper flounder in it too.

Big Bird Cropper used his World Famous Roy Rig at the route 50 bridge to land this 34″ keeper rockfish today.

Mike DePalma was fishing with his son Mike Jr. with Eric Mihaly when he landed this stud 4.5 pound sea bass at the Great Eastern.

Bob Haltmeier down at the Oceanic Pier said that there are hundreds of shad being caught at the pier everyday and some bluefish in the mix as well. They also saw a big chopper bluefish and a cow nosed ray last week.

John Biesecker, Josh Rosenberg, Faith Biesecker and Frank Biesecker had a great day of Eastern Shoreing when they put two keeper flounder of 16.5″ and 17.5″ in the boat and followed that up with some blue crabs and clams straight out of the bay.