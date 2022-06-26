Tuna & Tiaras Results and More Jumbo Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Our 2nd day fishing Nantucket Shoals up here in Massachusetts wasn’t quite as productive as yesterday was, but for what I’m used to it was another epic day of fishing. The crew and I had 17 keeper flounder and one big sea bass for the fish box. The biggest fish on today’s trip were a meager 8 pounds, 8 pounds, 9 pounds and around 10 pounds……pfffft! I could get used to this!!

Results are in for the 2nd Annual Tuna and Tiaras ladies only tuna tournament held yesterday and today. Congratulations to tournament directors on a terrific event and to all of the lady anglers that participated.

Since there were no stringers, payouts will be as follows:

$79,000 is going to the folks above!

Here are the standings for Day one of the Ocean City Marlin Club Small Boat Tournament.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a decent bite today on calm seas. Angler saw plenty of nice sea bass and several keeper flounder on today’s trip.

The Judith M reported good fishing on today’s trip with keeper sea bass and some throwback flounder action.

Anglers fishing on the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina have been seeing some good flounder fishing over the past several days of nice weather.

Kathy and Tim Bielaski targeted and caught some nice triggerfish at the bass grounds today even throwing back some smaller fish.

Pat Borell was fishing the East Channel with a Fish in OC Deadly Double and green Gulp when she was surprised by this 28″ cobia.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been all over the rays and hound fish over the past few day and night trips.