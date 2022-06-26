Tuna & Tiaras Results and More Jumbo Flounder

Posted on June 25th, 2022
Our 2nd day fishing Nantucket Shoals up here in Massachusetts wasn’t quite as productive as yesterday was, but for what I’m used to it was another epic day of fishing. The crew and I had 17 keeper flounder and one big sea bass for the fish box. The biggest fish on today’s trip were a meager 8 pounds, 8 pounds, 9 pounds and around 10 pounds……pfffft! I could get used to this!!
Results are in for the 2nd Annual Tuna and Tiaras ladies only tuna tournament held yesterday and today. Congratulations to tournament directors on a terrific event and to all of the lady anglers that participated.
Mercy, what a calm day we had. Start to finish – beautiful.
A while after clearing the inlet young Ms. Olivia gave our reef blocks a mighty shove; we carried on a good bit more.
As Vic was readying the port danforth for the first drop of the day I told him, “It’s too calm.”
And it was.
That first spot was loaded with summer-fussy sea bass—stacked up 40 feet off the bottom with precious few intent on taking a hook. Perhaps like us after Thanksgiving dinner when you just can’t eat another slice of pumpkin pie; or, more likely I think, (and I’m having trouble with G-rated analogies here) maybe something other than feeding was foremost in their minds.
After what we saw today it’s even possible that hammerheads had em spooked. Unlikely.. I’ve seen sea bass tighten up to the reef and hide for surface sharks, but never stop feeding unless sharks were right among them.
Ah well, If they always bit we’d have wiped em out long ago.
Still, when sea bass aren’t biting well, we fish harder.
Taking that philosophy to heart, Jigmaster Tom even limited out. Quite an accomplishment given their degree of lockjaw. Ed from Cleveland took the pool. Several other anglers were in double digits. I’m confident all caught dinner. We turned it into a good day by simply finding what worked and grinding it out.
We had a collection of flat fish – windowpane, four spot, and summer flounder (fluke.)
One of my clients was supposed to be elsewhere today.. See if you can guess who.
And, as the last of our big spawning spike pushes through the fishery, many of today’s fish were right decent.
Too bad NOAA cannot be bothered with making sea bass spawning production a priority.
“It’s all random.”
Oyyyyy…
Cheers,
Monty
