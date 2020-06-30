Tuna, Tilefish and Jumbo Sea Bass….On the Same Trip

By Scott Lenox

The Ocean City Tuna Tournament is less than two weeks away!!

It was an absolutely beautiful day once again today with sunny skies, warm temperatures and little to no wind so there were plenty of anglers out taking advantage of it. Tuna fishing was good for some boats, sea bass fishing was still better than decent and there were a couple of flounder caught in the bay this evening….by me and my wife.

My wife Kristen and I got out for a very short trip this evening, but we couldn’t have planned the tide any better. It was the very last of the incoming and first of the outgoing and the Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double did the trick again. Kristen caught a 19″ keeper on the chartreuse Deadly Double, I caught an 18″ on the pink Deadly Double and then I caught someone else’s chartreuse Deadly Double on a pink Deadly Double….the picture should explain things. Awesome evening with an awesome sunset and some good fishing.

Since it’s Monday there were probably less boats out in the offshore canyons and that definitely helps with fishing pressure. It showed today too with some nice catches coming from some of the fleet. Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash had a great day with the offshore fishes putting some meat on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center. Captain Chris had 8 tunas, a pile of tilefish and some jumbo sea bass for an awesome offshore trip.

Captain Andrew Dotterweich of the Fish On had some of the best of the tuna fishing today and put his anglers on nine nice yellowfin for the fish box.

The Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had a good day of offshore fishing today with four yellowfin tuna and a white marlin release.

Lori caught and released her first ever white marlin today and her crew added two tunas while fishing with Captain Frank Pettolina on board the Last Call.

Captain Joe Drosey reported in that tuna fishing wasn’t hot for Rhonda’s Osprey, but it was better than a skunk with two yellowfin and a triggerfish for his crew.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler enjoyed another beautiful day on the ocean today with plenty of sea bass coming over the rail.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has been seeing some good fishing over ocean structure. Captain Victor reports sea bass, flounder and even some ling cod.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has been enjoying the beautiful weather and sea bass fishing lately.

Another glorious summer day on the ocean. Turned out to be a great day to save a leatherback sea turtle also.

Despite yesterday afternoon’s southerly breeze, we found the ocean nearly flat calm today. Ran on off aways to an artificial reef we’re working on – dropped 30 blocks plus a reef pyramid and carried on.

Our first stop happened to have traditional bass trap gear on it. Twenty or so traps with a marker flag at each end. Used to be a lot more of them, incredibly many more, but these days fellows use their “IFQ” (individual fishery quota) and sell their share, or part of their share, to offshore trawlers in winter, thusly reducing trap effort in summer.

In all I suppose it’s a good thing except for those targeting mahi-mahi in August.

On this day I saw my second-ever turtle tangle, and we were there in time to save it. (See separate post W/more pics and video) We also landed a knot of balloons, the very kind that also kill sea turtles when, over time, they imitate jellyfish that make up nearly all of a leatherback’s diet. Saw a fine pod of bottlenose dolphin, and a Corey’s Shearwater too.

Sea bass sure weren’t cooperative today. Only one fellow got into double digits – I sincerely hope all scratched up dinner!

William Williams of Hanover MD took the pool. His son & grandson, Dontise & Brandon Sessoms of GlenBernie MD show off some good ones.

Clotilde Ferguson of Coatsville PA caught a nice one – as did Dana Yint of Frederick MD & Anthony Williams from PA.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had some more good shooting today with some big cow nosed rays for his guys.

Bob Haltmeier of the Oceanic Pier reported in today that the flounder fishing at the pier has been picking up nicely with some keeper fish in the mix.