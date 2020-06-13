Tuna, Tuna, Tuna Fish

By Scott Lenox

There was a little swell left in the ocean today after yesterday’s blow, but it had laid down enough to make it way more than fishable. Flounder fishing in the bay is still a little slow thanks to yesterday’s wind and rain, but ocean fishing for sea bass and tuna was off the hook today….you see what I did there?!

The Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter out of Sunset Marina had one of the better tuna days that I’ve seen this year with a charter limit of 18 nice yellowfins taken on the troll. Photo by Dave Messick of Hooked on OC.

The Fin Chaser with Captain Dan Stauffer out of the Talbot Street Pier is new to the Fish in OC charter partner program, but he’s definitely not new to catching tunas. Captain Dan put his crew on an awesome catch of 12 nice yellowfin on today’s trip.

The Pumpin’ Hard with Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt was able to find some yellowfin tuna today as well. The brothers put their crew on nine nice yellowfin for the fish box including an Allison tuna.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great day with the yellowfin tuna as well putting his crew on eight fish in the 30-50 pound class. Photo by Dave Messick

Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Ayrton Pryor and Kirby Kaeufer had another turn at the yellowfin tunas today and put their gracious crew on six fish for the cooler.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service has a new 29′ Sea Vee and it is allowing him to run some offshore charters this year in addition to his usual inshore stuff. Today Captain John put his couple crew on five nice yellowfin tuna during an offshore trolling trip.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service hit the route 50 bridge and inlet area today and had a good day of catching bluefish, rockfish and a couple of hickory shad.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga found a little clean water this afternoon that produced a keeper flounder for this lucky fish pool winner.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a good day of shooting for this couple putting them on target with some cow nosed and southern rays.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler got a couple of pictures of some sea bass that came over the rail today thanks to stellar sea bass fishing that continues. There have also been a few flounder mixing in recently.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found that swell out in the ocean today, but he also found another good sea bass bite.

We’d been fishing a number of days straight, usually catching at least half my clients limits, when yesterday’s high south winds laid us to the wharf: Pit Stop! Put 4 men to work while I ran around doing businesses’ errands and paperwork. They got a lot done: new engine zincs, disassembled racor fuel filters to clean & replace gaskets; greased anchor sheaves – on and on and on..

It never ends.

Ever.

Despite some leftover heave—seas to perhaps 5 feet but quite far apart, we found the ocean plenty fishable today.

Dropped 28 blocks and a reef pyramid; kept going.

Don Peters had the hot hand today. He not only had our first limit but his smallest keeper was a jumbo.

Another guy fishing the stern limited next. He was fishing a 3ounce spoon on a light spot rod (I had a blast) – then Ms. Dianne from WV bagged out. In all 9 clients limited. That’s almost all of em.

We get to open more spots now that restaurants are open. Soon be announcing that. Been treading water – working 7 days to get some of the bills paid. Like most any business in this Covid period, we partyboat guys could use a break.

Old Mr. Murphy (of Murphy’s Law) said, “A break? Oh, you boys think you’ll be able to pay some bills now do you? How about some NE wind then.”

Dang. It’s coming.

Can’t catch a break.

Robert Simpson Jr (fishing with his folks, Rhonda & Robert Sr) of White Plains NY bagged out and won the pool.

Larry Karnbach of Lewes DE shows off a good’un. Gilbert Bras of WV too.

Donny Post and the boys were shark fishing off of Ocean City today when they caught and released some sand tigers sharks including fish of 7′ and over 10′.

