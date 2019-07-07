Tunas Bit Good

Posted on July 6th, 2019
Day two of the Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick Off Tournament wasn’t quite as busy as day 1, but there was some action on the leaderboard. There is one day left to fish and then the awards get distributed tomorrow night. Heres’ who’s leading what thanks to Amanda Shick!!
Away from the tournament there was a pretty good tuna bite for some out in the canyons and there were some nice sized fish in the mix as well. Captain Kyle Peet of No Quarter had an awesome day when he put four bigeye tuna in the boat up to 139 pounds and also added four stud yellowfin.
Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had a great day of trolling in the Baltimore Canyon today putting his crew on seven big yellowfin tuna.
The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski at the helm had a great day of trolling when they boxed an “under” bluefin, two mahi and a nice 92 pound “over” bluefin. Spring Mix is looking for one angler for Monday next week and one angler for the OC Tuna Tournament.
Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga traded the spinning rods and shiners for some sturdier tackle when he fished the 30 line southeast of the Hot Dog with Captain Karl Roscher, mate Keith Lawson, Michelle Caraffa, and Larry and Andrea Weber. The crew landed 13 mahi up to 17 pounds.
We didn’t limit out; none of my regulars remarked, “Boy, I’ve never seen fishing that good!” ..but it was dern sure better than it has been of late.
In fact, my first stop was where, two weeks ago, I’d dropped clients into what was literally 50 feet of sea bass and caught not a single fish.
Today at the very same spot we had numerous doubles & some nice keepers coming for over an hour.
Who can figure it…
Have just a couple spots open for tomorrow’s 11 hour trip, & lots of spots open through the week. morningstarfishing.com
Young Peter Torres from Annapolis was pleased with his first-ever keeper sea bass.
Kees Siple, also from Annapolis, dern near took the pool with his 17.5 inch sea bass.
Instead, Arlo Hemphill, of whichever continent he happens to be on (but mostly Washington DC at the moment,) landed a nice 18.5 inch male cbass to pocket today’s pool money..
In our group snap are Hal Levenburg from Miami FL – Luke Joyce from Washington DC – Peter & his Uncle, Tony Torres, from Annapolis – Greg Morgan of Beltsville MD – Ryan Fagin of Marriottsville MD – plus Kees & Luke Siple of Annapolis.