Tunas Bit Good

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Day two of the Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick Off Tournament wasn’t quite as busy as day 1, but there was some action on the leaderboard. There is one day left to fish and then the awards get distributed tomorrow night. Heres’ who’s leading what thanks to Amanda Shick!!

Away from the tournament there was a pretty good tuna bite for some out in the canyons and there were some nice sized fish in the mix as well. Captain Kyle Peet of No Quarter had an awesome day when he put four bigeye tuna in the boat up to 139 pounds and also added four stud yellowfin.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had a great day of trolling in the Baltimore Canyon today putting his crew on seven big yellowfin tuna.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski at the helm had a great day of trolling when they boxed an “under” bluefin, two mahi and a nice 92 pound “over” bluefin. Spring Mix is looking for one angler for Monday next week and one angler for the OC Tuna Tournament.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga traded the spinning rods and shiners for some sturdier tackle when he fished the 30 line southeast of the Hot Dog with Captain Karl Roscher, mate Keith Lawson, Michelle Caraffa, and Larry and Andrea Weber. The crew landed 13 mahi up to 17 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported in today that sea bass were not finicky today and bit well.

Hi Scott, You’d never believe it, but the dagone sea bass actually bit today!

We didn’t limit out; none of my regulars remarked, “Boy, I’ve never seen fishing that good!” ..but it was dern sure better than it has been of late.

In fact, my first stop was where, two weeks ago, I’d dropped clients into what was literally 50 feet of sea bass and caught not a single fish.

Today at the very same spot we had numerous doubles & some nice keepers coming for over an hour.

Who can figure it…

Have just a couple spots open for tomorrow’s 11 hour trip, & lots of spots open through the week. morningstarfishing.com

Young Peter Torres from Annapolis was pleased with his first-ever keeper sea bass.

Kees Siple, also from Annapolis, dern near took the pool with his 17.5 inch sea bass.

Instead, Arlo Hemphill, of whichever continent he happens to be on (but mostly Washington DC at the moment,) landed a nice 18.5 inch male cbass to pocket today’s pool money..

In our group snap are Hal Levenburg from Miami FL – Luke Joyce from Washington DC – Peter & his Uncle, Tony Torres, from Annapolis – Greg Morgan of Beltsville MD – Ryan Fagin of Marriottsville MD – plus Kees & Luke Siple of Annapolis.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess reported that fishing has been tough lately, but there have been some good fish around. This good flounder came over the rail today from the Old Grounds caught by Ryan De’Allessandra from Arlington, VA and was a doormat at 26″ and over 6 pounds.

Bay flounder fishing is still good even though the wind has blown a little the past few days. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service was at it again today putting his anglers on five keeper flounder for the grill.

Big Bird Cropper and Neighbor Dave had a great day of fishing in the CBSFA Flounder Tournament. This load of fish got them 3rd place in the flounder category and every place in the bluefish category.

Resident Fish in OC insomniac Captain Marc Spagnola had trip after trip after trip of successful fishing over the 4th of July Holiday with happy shooters all the way around.

Captain Marc was also nice enough to report that he sent some Fish in OC Deadly Double rigs over to the Chesapeake Bay and his friend Doug Ruth is getting the job done on stripers and big white perch with the Deadly Double.