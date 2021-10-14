Tunas Were Right Where They Left Them

By Scott Lenox

Check out our preview of the Bishop Broadbill Bash at Sunset Marina with Presenting Sponsor Pure Lure!

The wind finally laid down enough for some of the ocean fleet to get back out and do some fishing and thankfully the tunas and sea bass were right where they left them. The wind looks a little marginal for the weekend so I’ll keep you posted, but the next two days look absolutely beautiful.

Captain Shawn Gibson and his crew on the Reel Current had an awesome day of chunking up the tunas with this lineup of stud yellowfin that they brought back to the dock.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported bumpy conditions this morning, but very nice conditions this afternoon as the sea bass were chewing well for his folks.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break was presently surprised by the action this morning with lots of throwback flounder, three keeper flounder, a red drum and a bluefish.

Bryan Mindte used his day off today to hit the route 50 bridge where he caught and released a bunch of schoolie rockfish by casting Roy Rigs.