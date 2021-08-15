Twin Bigeyes and Day 3 at the 2021 Poor Girls Open

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from Bahia Marina for the 3rd and final day of the 2021 Poor Girls Open and as of scales close here are the unofficial results.

Junior Angler

Baylie Phillips. Ohana. 1 White Marlin Release

Mahi

3rd Place. Sea Wolf. 9.3 Pounds

2nd Place. Blood Money. 9.4 Pounds

1st Place Roll Groove. 19.3 Pounds

Wahoo

3rd Place. Bubblehead. 47.5 Pounds

2nd Place. Reel GI. 50.3 Pounds

1st Place. Nauti Norwegian. 65.5 Pounds

Tuna

3rd Place. Southern C’s. 59.6 Pounds

2nd Place. Nauti Norwegian. 60.7 Pounds

Talkin’ Trash. 162.7 Pounds

Billfish Release

3rd Place. Billfisher. 1 Blue Marlin. 5 White Marlin

2nd Place. Blood Money. 9 White Marlin

1st Place Big Stick. 1 Blue Marlin. 8 White Marlin

The crew of the private boat Fluid Dynamics with Captain Chip Raynor had a crazy good day when the landed two jumbo bigeyes that both weighed 211 pounds each. These fish were literal twins and jumped on at the same time as a double. Congrats to the crew on the awesome catch.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard finished up their Poor Girls Open tournament with a nice day today that included three white marlin releases.

The crew on board the Ocean City Girl had a nice day today that ended with a pile of mahi on the cleaning table.

Danielle Wilson released a white marlin while fishing on board the Top Dog during the Poor Girls Open.

The Swain crew was at it again today with an awesome day of flounder fishing with 12 bonus triggerfish.

Kern and Mike caught their limit of flounder up to 21″ on Gulp shrimp in the West Channel today.

Rick Gorsuch caught this 19″ keeper flounder in the Thorofare on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse.

Blake Gunther put his brother on his personal best flounder today while fishing ocean structure.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a good day with the flounder with a couple of limits around the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found some sea bass and a few mahi on today’s trip.

Mighty dark to our north this morning around sun up. Plenty of lightning in that dark sky too. Fortunately the storm was tracking east by north (where “NE” is a dead split between compass points, boxing the compass has dead east with a touch north expressed as ExN or east by north..)

Anyway, it looked like a hurricane had gone by with all the branches and pine needles down in the neighborhood. With possible storm winds, I was glad that mess was tracking out of harms way.

Waiting on a truckload of block to come so that we might renew our daily drops; Zig pushed a handful of cement garden edging overboard atop a reef we’re working on – as ever, we pressed on.

Mahi weren’t in our tarot cards this morning. Worked sea bass instead. Pretty tough pick, but with some dandies in there.

By afternoon the current had switched and was starting to rip. That added complexity to our day. Then came a few partyboat perfect mahi…

Man with two watches never knows to time – I focused clients’ effort on both species best I could.

Dern sure Ron’s sea bass was worth the effort. I didn’t know he’d never won the pool. Beat that curse!

Also had a few sea bass that had been feeding on worms or surfclams; perhaps scallops also. Usually see small surfclams in em. See it every year in one area or another; they’ll have a big red strawberry on their cheek..

Lay in a couple days. Back at it Tuesday.

Cheers All,

Monty

Addyson Cathall and Claire Jones had a great day on the Chesapeake Bay catching their limit of stripers in just an hour.