Two First White Marlin Net $16,000

Today started off just like the last few with beautiful conditions and it stayed that way most of the day. The wind blew up early afternoon making some rides home from the ocean a little rough, but all boats were able to get their days in and there was good fishing once again.

I reported earlier today that the first white marlin of the season was caught yesterday at 10:30 AM by Gary S and the crew of the Uncle Keith on an overnight trip to the Washington Canyon. Gary S caught the fish and will be rewarded a total of $11,000 with combined prizes from the Town of Ocean City ($5,000) and the Fishermen United ($6,000). No one on board was a member of the Ocean City Marlin Club so that $5,000 prize was still available until today.

This morning Captain Steve Selander and Riley McCabe were fishing on the very first trip on Steve’s “Hot Rod” when they caught the first white marlin by a club member or boat while fishing in 64 degree water at the Hot Dog….yes 64 degrees at the Hot Dog. They caught some skippy tuna and were certain that they would catch bluefins, but were pleasantly surprised when they caught this white marlin at 10:30 this morning. The $5,000 fish ate a blue and white Ilander lure in front of a ballyhoo.

Another first white marlin of the season was caught for Delaware today when Taylor Deemer and Captain Tim Tribbitt caught this fish that they say is the first in 100 fathoms of the Baltimore Canyon aboard the Rock On.

The mahi bite is picking up well as the offshore water temps warm up. Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor of Spring Mix II put their anglers on a nice catch of mahi in the Washington Canyon today.

Ryan Oberholtzer and crew fished the canyons today and got their butts kicked on the way home, but not before they landed a gaffer mahi and a jumbo golden tilefish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a great group of anglers on board today and showed them some good fishing.

Had a great crowd today in the Annapolis Anglers Club. Cbassing was good, weather was fine until about 2:00 when the breeze stiffened considerably.

Among the rarest of occurrences; a jovial, increasingly rotund angler who goes by the name of Hurricane Murray, from Ellicott City MD, took everyone’s money with a 19.5 in cbass.

Corey Bailey of Baltimore shows off a double keeper.

Earl Macer of Annapolis MD (grey t) shows off a fine double.

Gianna Carmona, Cassie Cool, Beth Gavin, & Jean Hoffman were at the rail doing serious damage to local sea bass stocks.

Also pictured in the Annapolis Anglers Club group snap are (sakes..) Colin Weierbach – Ricky Holmes – Kevin McMenamin – “Harley” David – Lee Slagle – Gary Howser – Rick Willis – Robert Singer – Fred Menage – John Lappin – Neal Cohen – Joe Meny – Warren Meny – & Bill Walling…

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good day of ocean fishing today putting his anglers on a limit of bluefish, eight keeper sea bass and one king mackerel.

My buddy Curt Presnell of Coastal Carpentry fished with his dog Grim in the Twin Wrecks area today and had a good trip on the sea bass with some bonus flounder. Curt kept several knotheads and also found three keeper flounder in the mix.

Joe Snyder and Mike caught their first keeper flounder and a bunch of throwbacks today while jigging white Gulp baits.

Evan Evans and the crew were fishing the Chesapeake Bay out of Cape Charles, VA today and were 7 for 7 on cobias on artificial baits.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been so busy the past few days he hasn’t even had time to send me pics. He got a break today and sent over a few with shots of great action on gar, and cow nosed and southern rays both day and night.