Two Flounder and a Bluefish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was certainly windy earlier today, but overall it was very nice and a terrific change from the heat we saw last week. I drove across the route 50 bridge today at high tide and the water was surprisingly clean, but there weren’t many boats out thanks to the whitecaps that were also visible. We are looking at a little more wind tomorrow, but things look to calm way down this weekend for the HUK Big Fish Classic.

One of the two reports that came in today was from Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters. Captain Chase stuck to the bay today where he had some pretty decent luck with the flounder putting one keeper in the box and adding a “snapper” bluefish while fishing the route 50 bridge.

Dave Borrell from Pennsylvania braved the wind today too and was able to find some clean water behind Assateague Island where he also found this 17″ flounder that ate a minnow.