Two Flounder and a Bluefish

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Two Flounder and a Bluefish
Two Flounder and a Bluefish

Posted on July 24th, 2019

By Scott Lenox

Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was certainly windy earlier today, but overall it was very nice and a terrific change from the heat we saw last week.  I drove across the route 50 bridge today at high tide and the water was surprisingly clean, but there weren’t many boats out thanks to the whitecaps that were also visible.  We are looking at a little more wind tomorrow, but things look to calm way down this weekend for the HUK Big Fish Classic.

One of the two reports that came in today was from Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters.  Captain Chase stuck to the bay today where he had some pretty decent luck with the flounder putting one keeper in the box and adding a “snapper” bluefish while fishing the route 50 bridge.

Dave Borrell from Pennsylvania braved the wind today too and was able to find some clean water behind Assateague Island where he also found this 17″ flounder that ate a minnow.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

Two Flounder and a Bluefish
Two Flounder and a Bluefish

It was certainly windy earlier today, but overall it was very nice and a terrific change from the heat we saw last week.  I drove across the route 50 bridge today at high tide and the… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

Marlin Moon Mom’s Shrimp & Scampi Butter Recipe
Marlin Moon Mom’s Shrimp & Scampi Butter Recipe

Our first Hooked on OC episode with Chef Gary Beach at Marlin Moon Restaurant just aired this morning and we’ve already received email and text asking where to find the recipe for Chef Gary’s Mom’s Shrimp… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information