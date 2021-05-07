Up to 17 Pounds

By Scott Lenox

Check the vid for new online store available at Sunset Marina!!

Things really cooled down after last night’s storms and the wind was blowing strong out of the northeast for most of the day today. Back bay water was clean and the ocean wasn’t too rough so my wife Kristen and I, and several others got out to bend a rod.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a nice day of tautog fishing today with some very nice fish. The crew had to weed through a bunch of sea bass, but they boxed their limit of tog and Eddie lead the way with this beautiful 17 pounder.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day on the tautog today as well. Captain Chase also put his clients on a limit of tautog and had some good sized fish up to 11 pounds.

Back in the bay, Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had an afternoon trip that had Alex Shanbarge and Blake Shaulis from PA catching and releasing shad in the inlet and catching and keeping these two flounder behind Assateague.

Brian Brannan and Derek Crossley fished Virginia today and had a little luck with the flounder. The guys used the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink and chartreuse with white Gulp and put two keepers of 16 1/2″ and 20″ in the cooler.

It was pretty darn windy today, but my wife Kristen and I got out for a few hours this morning and gave it a shot anyway. The water in the Thorofare was clean enough at the first part of the outgoing tide and the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse was bringing them in. We ended up with two throwback flounder and three keepers of 18″, 18 1/2″ and 20″ all on the chartreuse Deadly Double.