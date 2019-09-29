Wahoo, Swords and Tunas

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was yet another nice day on the beach with warm temperatures and sunny skies. The wind was blowing enough to make the trip out a bit rough for ocean boats, but it was worth the trip for several that stuck it out. Bay fishing was enjoyable and productive with clean water on the high tide and a nice NE wind to keep things from getting too hot.

The ride out to the canyons was a little rough this morning, but the fishing was reely good for some. Captain Steve Moore of the Stalker had a crazy good overnighter that produced a limit of mahi, an 80 pound swordfish, two white marlin releases and a 74″ mako (male….legal limit 71″).

Brand new charter boat to the Fish in OC fleet Fish On with Captain Andrew Dotterweich had a great day in the deep today as well putting some meat in the box. The crew killed a very nice wahoo and two swordfish including a nice fish of 218 pounds.

Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little had a good day with the offshore tunas today. Captain Chris put his anglers on two yellowfin tuna and a bigeye that showed up at the end of the day.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of Pumpin’ Hard did some daytime swordfishing today and boxed one fish that made it to the boat and added a few mahi.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey trolled the canyons for a good day of fishing that included a white marlin release and a bunch of mahi.

Austin Ensor and the #gang on Primary Search put some meat on deck today and were able to return before 4 PM. The guys had a yellowfin tuna and were 2 for 4 on wahoo bites that included a 68 pound bruiser.

Ocean bottom fishing was a little rough this morning….literally, but things calmed down this afternoon and some nice bottom fish ended up in coolers. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a slower bite than yesterday, but quality fish up to 4.5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported in today that the ocean and the sea bass were a little confused.

Hi Scott,

Watched a lot of boats turn around this morning. Weather forecast looked inviting, sea conditions were not. It was OK for larger boats and those of us fishing inshore.

Sea bass were near as fussy as mid summer. Did scratch up plenty of dinner around the rail I believe, even had one fellow limit-out; but, being spoiled with at least a few limits everyday of late, a single angler crossing the line wasn’t the day I had in mind.

Did have a small pod of Bottlenose & Atlantic Spotted Dolphin come in for a look. Will post those pics elsewhere on Facebook.

Doing a reef block trip Sunday morning the 29th—tomorrow as I write. We’ll start loading block 7:30 at the Morning Star if you’ve a mind to volunteer.

The fish pool winner was 19.5 inches and caught by OC local, Mike Haseman. The guy who actually had the largest sea bass, a twenty incher, shall remain nameless! (Gotta play to win..)

We had numerous throwback flounder today. Not sure why. Just one keeper fluke, Julie’s – seems our daily allotment in 2019.

In today’s group snap are Greg & Jarret Erb of Beavertown PA – John Woodell of Mohnton PA – Julie Maugins of OC MD – Ed Schuette from Cleveland OH – Matt Flores of Reading PA – Chuck Burnham from BelAir MD – & Mark Ozolinis from Lutherville MD.

Bay fishing was improved today thanks to some clean water. White Marlin Open winner Tom Hinkle and Ryan Cowder fished our Fish in OC Dale Timmon’s Deadly Double rigs in the east channel on the top of the high tide today and had some good luck with the flounder. Ryan’s fish was 17 1/2″ and Tom’s was a fat 20 1/2″.

The Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe at the helm put a couple of anglers on some keeper fish from this morning’s trip. Fish were caught on a combination of squid and shiners.

Bob Haltmeier sent me a couple of photos from action down at the Oceanic Pier where he and some others found some keeper sized flounder.

Brian Yakimowicz found the ocean rougher than expected this morning, but he and crew were still able to find some triggerfish for the frying pan.

Captain Brian Behe of Buffalo Hunter Guide Service has been fishing over on the Chesapeake Bay with his dad John and having some good luck with speckled trout on board the new boat.

John Wittmyer from Crabs to Go and Eric Sexton had to get away from the little loud cars so they headed over to fish the Chesapeake for speckled trout and rockfish. The guys had a great day with over 50 rockfish and a couple of good sized “specks”.

The Cannuli family was out practicing for our Ocean City Inshore Classic today and had some good luck putting some Open Division fish (sheepshead) in the boat.

Janet Boyer was fishing with Mark Anthony when she caught one of the smallest flounder that I’ve ever seen on hook and line. This pee wee ate a bloodworm intended for a blowfish.