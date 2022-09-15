Wahoo, Tuna, Sea Bass, Bluefish and Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Posted on September 15th, 2022

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Man do I love this time of year!  Just walked outside and it is actually sweatshirt cool which means the season is about to change and some of the best fishing of the year is about to happen.  Hopefully Mother Nature cooperates and lets us get out there.

Captain Anthony Matarese and the crew of Reel Chaos had a great day out in the deep today trolling up a blue marlin release, a white marlin release, a nice yellowfin tuna and a pile of mahi mahi.

Billy Work and his crew on the private boat Reely Workn had a great day of trolling today with the boats first wahoo and one yellowfin tuna.  Pretty work!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters put some guys on the fish today and ended up with a nice pile of sea bass.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service is killing it at the route 50 bridge lately and today was no different.  This morning it was five nice bluefish and this afternoon it was rockfish, double “chopper” blues on the same rig and two at a time keeper flounder.

BRAND NEW Back Deck Fishing Report is up on our YouTube….check it out!!

September 15, 2022
