Warm Weather and Big Tautog

By Scott Lenox

We’ve had some more very warm temperatures the past few days, and since the wind has been cooperating we’ve seen some folks out hitting the water. The fish are responding well too with good catches being reported around.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides took advantage of today’s nice weather and headed to the tog grounds where he put his crew on some nice fish with the largest at over 13 pounds.

David Weller reports that fishing down on the Pocomoke River has been good in the warm weather with nice catches of crappie headed to Lake Crisco.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was in the ocean building some reef for the OCRF today.

Capt. Stormy and crew aboard the Tiki XIV had to catch high water up in Lewes and didn’t arrive at the Bass Grounds Reef until about 2 PM. They had a small load of concrete pipe with which to experiment; even making pipe units with.

Reef drops have to be monitored; didn’t get underway ourselves until about 1 PM. Found cause for delay when not 2 1/2 miles from the inlet we came upon three humpback whales that were headed north slowly. Two of the whales were fairly close together. We tightened up to them. Only one afforded very close opportunity for photos.

Awesome sight.

While Tiki 14 anchored in position; about a mile inshore we saw a huge pod of common dolphin. We took pictures of them as they rode under the bow as they love to do.

The Tiki was anchored just a few feet from a pile of terra-cotta flue pipe we put down this spring – a truly a nice addition to the reef.

Wish I could’ve gone fishing today but we certainly made most it. Saw beautiful sights and built some reef our kids’ kids will be fishing for a very long time to come.

Cheers,

Monty