By Scott Lenox

Weather was a little foggy this morning, but anglers take extra precautions and deal with it because it usually means no wind. That was certainly the case today and there were some bent rods and smiling faces.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess had such good fishing today that his Facebook post simply read “What an awesome day!” Captain Victor’s photos told the story with sea bass and a couple of jumbo flounder.



Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler has good sea bass fishing today too and everyone on board left with Fish in the cooler.





Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has to work for them a little today….and had a pain in the elbow.

Man did we have to work for em today!

Fog not quite thick enough to necessitate an instrument departure, radars were on anyway. Good thing – vis fell to near nothing offshore a while. Dropped blocks at Capt Greg Hall’s Memorial Reef and headed on off.

Swell heights forecasted at 3.9 feet with a 13 second period, the ocean was quite fine for fishing despite the fog.

One thing I did notice, “swell height” is never a uniform measure. Having some waves twice the average height is perfectly acceptable.

Not so sure about 3X+ though. I told everyone they can tell their friends they’ve been out in “seas to 14 feet.” Had a number of 10 to 12 foot swells; and, thankfully, just one that was 14 feet.

Pretty sure wave energy transmitting to the bottom is what held up our day. Sea bass were some fussy. Usually I’ll fish a swell in its third or forth day – more – after the storm. Here the swell is waaay offshore. After a few days sea bass are hungry; heck with the swells.

Getting in about 5:20 on a 7 to 3 trip. Hope no one had a dentist appointment. Put in some serious overtime for some seriously fussy fish!

After a lot of work had three fellows cross the limit line – Tom Pierce of York DE(?) was first, Nick Denny, a locally famous photographer, second. (Check Nick Denny Photography on FB – good stuff!)

Chris Karnai of Baltimore County was today’s pool winner and extremely well deserved at that. Chris’s 21 incher was the biggest I’ve seen in months.

Weather’s not looking very fishy Sunday but plenty fishable Mon/Tue/Wed.

I’ll be looking for limits of cbass, promise!

Regards

Monty









Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shaun had an awesome day today chucking Roy Rigs (hopefully they are available soon) and caught a bunch of fish. The guys had 7 red drum, 3 released rockfish, 2 flounder and an 18” speckled trout.





Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters took advantage of today’s conditions and put his anglers on a limit of sea bass fishing ocean structure.