When it Rains, It Pours

By Scott Lenox

It rained today folks….and it poured! Ocean City and surrounding areas saw a ton of rain today with some downright torrential downpours on a couple of occasions. I had the wipers on full blast on the highway this morning and had to slow to 45 MPH to be able to see where I was going. It was bad. The bay is probably going to be dirty for a few days when this runoff has a chance to get out there, but you might be able to sneak tomorrow in on the incoming tide. I’m going to give it a go, but I’m not optimistic and I’ll definitely be taking some other gear in case the bay is dirty and flounder fishing is off. The weather looks great for the weekend and I’m sure there will be plenty of folks out bending a rod.

Yesterday, Dave was fishing on board the Ocean Princess when he landed this 24 1/2″ flounder that weighed in at over 5 pounds. Ocean flounder fishing won’t be impacted by the dirty runoff so I’m thinking I’ll get some reports on those right away.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a nice day yesterday and a great night too when he showed his shooters a good time. It was big southern rays and cow nosed rays during the day and snakeheads, gar and catfish at night.