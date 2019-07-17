White Marlin and Flounder

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Man it was HOT today, and it’s supposed to be hotter tomorrow and even hotter over the weekend. If you’re going to be out and about and taking advantage of this good fishing make sure you wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Even though it was hot today it was still a good day to get out on the water and enjoy the weather and the fishing. Flounder fishing in the back bays is still pretty phenomenal right now and I had to get out and take advantage of it myself. I drifted the east channel north of the route 50 bridge with our Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double in chartreuse and couldn’t have hit the tide any better. The water was beautifully clear and the fish were hungry. I only fished for about an hour and a half and I had 15 throwbacks and my limit of flounder. The fish were 17 1/2″, 19″, 19 1/2″ and 21″ and FAT. I haven’t caught my limit in a while so it was pretty awesome!

Offshore fishing picked up a little today too with some good white marlin action for some. Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg was on board the Lucky Duck II today with my buddy Chef Paul Suplee of Boxcar 40 and had a great day. Chef Paul and Carly Barrick both caught their first white marlin and the crew added three more for a total of 5 releases on the day.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good day out in the canyon with his crew today too putting them on some tuna action and a white marlin release.

The crew of the OC Girl had some great action today putting sea bass, mahi and even a barracuda on board.

Captain Monty Hawkins reported that things got off to a pick of a start, but picked up and there were plenty of sea bass in coolers at the end of the day.

Hi Scott,

Picked a few, nicked a few all morning.

Gradually the bite got better. Finished the day in good style – nice sea bass too.

Mike Krepps (blue shirt) of Reading PA beat Ken York (yellow) of BelAir MD’s flounder with an 18 inch sea bass. Should be a tasty cbass, it’s belly was full of lobster!

Jayson Hartman & Ed Owens of Lancaster PA got on the board first thing with some single keepers.

Also pictured are Ramsay Lillard of Schierbille TN – Bill Chaney of Magnolia DE – & Steve Chaney all the way from Oakland California.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that sea bass bit pretty good today as well and there were lots of happy anglers.

The inshore charter fleet has been burning up the flounder in the back bay and today was no different for Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters. Captain Jason had multiple keepers today and some pretty nice fish. Captain Jason even had a pompano come on board that they released.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good night of shark fishing last night and a good day of bluefishing today.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Dave had a good day of fishing at the route 50 bridge today. Bird and Dave had three keeper flounder, seven bluefish and Bird’s first Spanish mackerel.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Randy from Baltimore, MD who caught a big 24″ flounder from the pier on their big minnows.

Danny Rodriguez had a terrific week of flounder fishing putting 16 keepers in the box over the course of his fishing trips.

Caleb Powell caught this 18 1/2″ keeper flounder in the south bay this morning on the high tide.

Everett Lee McCabe caught this Spanish mackerel from the surf while fishing Assateague Island.

The Foote family from Harrisburg, PA is on the way home, but not before having a great week of surf fishing in Ocean City. The Foote’s, mainly Jill, caught pompano, trout, small sharks and kingfish this week.

And last, but certainly not least, our bowfishing specialist Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing took advantage of the clean water and put his shooters on cow nosed and southern rays both day and night.