White Marlin and Sailfish With a Pure Lure

By Scott Lenox

It was a warm one today, but the weather was absolutely beautiful. It was a great day to be on the ocean for sure and for the second day in a row I was. Today I had the huge pleasure of fishing with Captain Ronnie Fields and the crew of the Big Stick with my good friend Scotty Peters and Brendan Hanley from Pure Lure. Things started off a little slow and then we had some bad luck when a big blue marlin came unglued and then we missed a couple of whites. Things were looking dire for making a new episode of Hooked on OC and then Captain Ronnie made a little move and it was on. At the end of the day we had some awesome video of three white marlin releases and a sailfish release. It was Scotty’s first sailfish release and an exclamation point on an awesome day on the ocean.

Just down the dock from us at Sunset Marina Captain Mike Burt and his crew on the Pumpin’ Hard went four white marlin releases out of five bites for a great day on the troll.

Anglers fishing on board the Ocean City Girl had another good day with the mahi and added a couple of false albacore as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found some good sea bass fishing for his anglers today on a flat calm sea.

What a magnificent calm we had this morning, scarcely even a bit of swell upon glassy seas. Rare bird that..

Had a bottlenose dolphin show with a super pod of 60+ animals at sun’s first showing, then found ourselves at a likely block drop site. Lynda from Mt. Airy MD did the deed and off we went.

Though all were welcome to try for fluke/flounder, today’s action was in sea bass.

At least sometimes.

The two biggest schools I saw today, with screens right full, were near about a total bust along the rail. See some color just off bottom? Everyone bowed up.

Wouldn’t do to have every day the same, would it.

Long time regular Bill T was high hook with 13 nice cbass.

Gary S from Montoursville PA took everyone’s pool money with a good fluke.

We also nicked a few peanut mahi. I thought they were gone, but the water looked a lot nicer today – a somewhat ‘clean green’ – and there they were

..under a balloon.

OK.

Works.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that he had to work for them today, but he still found some good sea bass and flounder for his clients.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break put his anglers on some Spanish Mackerel and croaker today. Captain Jason also had the rare catch of a juvenile cobia that ate a Fishbites.

Shooters fishing on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing have been hitting their mark on both southern and cow nosed rays both day and night.