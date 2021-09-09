White Marlin and Yellow Fins

By Scott Lenox

It was pretty windy one today with a stiff breeze blowing out of the south. The bay had white caps when the tide was pushing against it and I hear the ocean was pretty rough. Not surprising that there weren’t a ton of reports today, but per usual there were a few with some nice catches.

Captain Willie Zimmerman and his crew on the RoShamBo had a nice day today with three white marlin releases and three nice yellowfin tuna for the fish box.

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard put his anglers on three white marlin releases today as well and had another in the spread that wouldn’t eat.

Back in the bay, Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break put his anglers on a nice keeper flounder and a pile of croakers.