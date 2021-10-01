White Marlin and Yellowfin and Bigeyes Oh My

By Scott Lenox

It was finally a nice enough day for the offshore fleet to get out to the canyons to check on the tuna fish and boy did they find them. Conditions were nice off there and fishing was good for most with some big bigeye and yellowfin tuna falling to the gaff for several boats.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had an awesome day with a big yellowfin tuna and two jumbo bigeye tuna on today’s trip. I’m sure these guys will be back. Thanks to Sunset Marina for the pic!

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had an awesome day offshore today as well and though he didn’t have any bigeye today he did have 14 stud yellowfin tuna. Thanks to the Ocean City Fishing Center for the pic!

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard added his name to the list of awesome offshore trips today when he put his anglers on a white marlin release, six yellowfin tuna and a 178 pound bigeye.

The crew of the Wound Tight had a crazy good day of offshore action today putting 12 big yellowfin tuna in the boat.

Captain Chris Miller and his crew on the private boat Reel Escape out of Pines Point Marina had an epic day of tuna fishing with seven 70-80 pounders filling up the fish box.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a great day with some nice conditions today. There were some big sea bass and several keeper limits of flounder up to 4 pounds.

Kristen and I hit the south jetty today with some frozen shrimp and she showed me up again putting her first keeper trout in the boat along with a 20″ flounder.

We caught Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty doing their thing at the route 50 bridge.