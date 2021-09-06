White Marlin, Blue Marlin, Mahi and Limits of Yellowfin Tuna

By Scott Lenox

Today was the third and final day of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Labor Day White Marlin Tournament and it was yet another terrific event. Nobody fished on Friday thanks to the weather, but they made up for it with some awesome fish yesterday and today. Congratulations to all of the winners and crews and thanks to Amanda Shick for the info and pics this weekend.

Today was an awesome day of fishing for the crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk. They ended up with an insane day that included three white marlin releases, seven fat yellowfin tuna and a line up of mahi.

The crew of the Marli with Captain Mark Hoos fishing out of Sunset Marina had an awesome day of fishing as well when they put a limit of yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had some young anglers on board today and they did a great job putting some yellowfin in the boat as well.

Anglers fishing on the Ocean City Girl filled the cleaning table with tasty mahi on today’s trip.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice day north of the route 50 bridge today that ended with five keeper flounder for his crew.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service has been putting anglers on the meat the last several trips with flounder, some mahi and some Spanish Mackerel.

Anglers fishing on the Happy Hooker have had some good fishing lately with some keeper flounder action like these fish from yesterday’s trip.

Morgan Mericle submitted a couple of pics with his fishing companion that showed success from the route 50 bridge with a nice keeper sized rockfish and a beauty of a red drum.

The Judith M fishing out of Bahia Marina had an excellent day at the Bass Grounds today with lots of keeper sea bass and some triggerfish for their anglers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found the flag a little more starched than anticipated this morning, but seas were still fishable and fish were still chewing.

Uh Oh.. Bit more snap & pop in the flag this morning than I ever liked in my cereal. Had the “Just Four Paws Fishing Club” aboard, a fun bunch of locals that Leanne puts together. They always have a great time which may or may not be influenced by diminishing weight of coolers as the day goes by—Youth!

Adrienne, Becca, & Leanne were our guest reef builders today. They pushed 20 blocks atop part of an old reef that needs sprucing up. I can already see it’s working. It’s just been a few weeks, a few block drops – definite habitat improvement.

(Rant Coming! Kris took everyone’s pool money and derned if she didn’t get real saucy on the way home! Tomorrow’s mahi trip holds promise!)

If NOAA had any grasp of reef building’s real power we’d be incredibly further along in fisheries restorations.

But No.

NOAA still ponders “Does artificial reef simply concentrate fish for easier fishery removals, or does building reef actually recreate/create new spawning & feeding habitat? Does an increased habitat footprint really enhance a reef species’ likelihood of growth to maturity?

They claim not to know. In Japan you can borrow money to build reef on leased bottom based on anticipated production.

Promise – we’re better off holding a bake sale to fund our reef building than awaiting action from those whose task it is to re-enliven long lost habitat-influenced spawning production.

Bake sale?

This raffle might be better, at least in the short term.

We had a 17 foot boat donated last fall. I had some guys look at it. They said it would be fine.

Well, anyway, I accepted it & fixed it up big time – plenty enough that I would use it – and then I failed to sell it. Too proud & too busy!

Old engine runs fine – hull & decks are not only sound but ready for another two decades of service – fuel system is ready to go – trailer is great with tires good and lights (mostly new) all working – nice canvas cover – has a brand new stereo that needs to be hooked up. Will need gauges but most every shop has boxes of working take-outs.

I’d rather give it to a reef sponsor than hold it another year. Have decided to put it in the raffle.

Now, obviously, many reef sponsors own boats. Nice boats. Really Really Nice! They won’t want this one. But someone will. September 12 I’m going to take all weekly winners from this year’s raffle plus any “Boat Raffle” entrants and start pulling names until I find someone who will enjoy this back bay-worthy craft.

“Boat Raffle” you say? Sure, why not.

If you don’t have a boat for back bay cruising and fishing, this will work. I wouldn’t hesitate to take family out on it save I already have all the maintenance I could ever, ever want with my 55’ partyboat, the Morning Star.

Boat Raffle tix will be online-only at the same prices as our Benelli Raffle. One for $10 – six for $50 – fourteen for $100. Just select Raffle at the bottom of our ocreefs.org “donate” page and make a notation ‘boat’ on PayPal. We’ll fill out your raffle tickets and email you a copy same as we have over the years for our Benelli Reef Raffle. If making a notation is hard to cipher, it’s not a worry because we will be in contact. I’ll be certain which fishbowl to put your tickets in.

I’m guessing there will never be better odds to win a raffle!

Ever.

Sept 12 – Soon! – Drawing at 6pm.. I’ll have my 6yo friend friend Lilly pull the tickets.

We’ll also draw 3 Benelli Raffle weekly winners. First place will get a Tica spinning rod about perfect for inshore mahi. The other two will get OCRF t-shirts.

There are winners every week for the Benelli Reef Raffle. We have emerald earrings, nice fishing rods, a great pair of Hook sunglasses, framed and signed George Kalwa prints, a sweet little 2in automatic knife; they’ll be followed by grand prizes New Year’s Day..

The boat raffle? It’s a one-off event happening soon!

Cheers!

Monty