White Marlin, Blue Marlin, Tuna, Mahi and A Jumbo Wahoo

By Scott Lenox

Absolutely beautiful day in and around Ocean City today with zero rain, zero wind and plenty of sunshine. It was hot, but it is August and if we get those other conditions we can deal with a little heat. The ocean was about as calm as the ocean can get and the fish were snapping for all kinds of anglers.

I was dropping some product at Sunset Marina today and got called into action as a boat needed help unloading their catch and the marina crew was tied up. When I arrived at the dock location I knew I was looking at a jumbo wahoo as half of the fish was sticking out of the cooler and it was thick. We carted the the big hoo up to the fish cleaning station and hoisted her up and were impressed to see the scale read 84 pounds. That’s one of the biggest wahoo I’ve seen in a while. Congratulations to Don Zaiser, Jim Day and Tim Lawler fishing on the private boat Daydream for their awesome catch!

The billfish bite offshore has improved over the past few days as conditions from Hurricane Henri have cleared out. Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of RoShamBo had an awesome day offshore with two blue marlin releases, two white marlin releases and boxed some mahi for good measure.

Captain Chris Little and his crew on Talkin’ Trash had a great day offshore today too with six fat tuna fish, some mahi and some tilefish.

Yesterday the crew of the Boss Hogg had a nice day of trolling with a blue marlin release, a white marlin release and a pile of mahi.

Anglers fishing on the Ocean City Girl had a nice day inshore and put a table full of mahi in the box.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service found this group four nice keeper flounder while fishing the south bay.

Captain Chris Mizurak reported that it was hot today, but I’m not sure if he mean the temperature, the fishing or both.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed today’s flat calm ocean and his clients enjoyed some good fishing.

Couldn’t pray for a prettier day. Cooler? Yes, it could have been cooler. Not much calmer though.

Fairly unusual for my boat, we had some truly youthful volunteers for today’s mini block drop. The kids: Kyle & Seth from Kent Island, Weatherly from Annapolis, plus Laiden & Madden from Randolph NY gave a mighty push; today’s reef blocks disappeared into the sea and off we went.

Not sure how long this water will hang on. It’s old-time clear – real pretty once you get off the beach some. It could stay till late October and suit me fine; first week of September more likely. Mate Vic took a pic of a loggerhead turtle swimming down—escaping the boat. Near about artwork; the water is so clear you can still see the turtle way down.

Not sure if sea bassing just wasn’t all that today, or if we were distracted. Dogone mahi put on a heck of a show. Near about mayhem numerous times, even had Hurricane Murray talking to himself.

Fish pool was sea bass only – young Mr. Laiden sees some go carts in his future I bet…

Nice a day as you could ask.

See what tomorrow brings.

Cheers

Monty