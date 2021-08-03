White Marlin Open Day 1 Sees 559.5 Lb Blue Marlin and White Marlin Currently Worth $4.9 Million

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Day one at the record breaking 48th Annual White Marlin Open is in the books and as expected it was crazy busy. There weren’t any boats for the first part of the afternoon, but once they showed up it was non stop action. We saw shark, mahi, tons of tuna, blue marlin and white marlin hit the leaderboard on a day that saw 54 fish weighed which tied the record for the most fish weighed in a day during the event. The first fish was a beautiful white marlin caught by the Fender Bender that weighed 82.5 pounds and is currently worth $4.9 Million. We also got to see a big 559.5 pound blue marlin caught by the crew of the Mama C that wowed the crowd and is currently worth $800,000. It was an awesome day at the scales….here’s who’s winning what after one day of fishing.

Shark

Go Fish 132.5 Pound Tiger Shark. $120,000

Wahoo

None

Mahi

3rd Place. Miller Time. 28 Pounds. $2,000

2nd Place. Due Course. 31 Pounds. $2,000

1st Place. Kilo Charlie. 31.5 Pounds $20,000

Tuna

3rd Place. Uno Mas. 60.5 Pounds. $20,000

2nd Place. Afishionado. 97 Pounds. $1,500

1st Place. Seven. 137 Pounds. $1,043,000

Blue Marlin

Mama C. 559.5 Pounds $800,000

White Marlin

Fender Bender. 82.5 Pounds $4,900,000

Away from the tournament and way more inshore bluefish were snapping back in the bay behind Ocean City today. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break found a bunch of snappers and two nice flounder including a 23″ fish around the route 50 bridge.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found some nice chopper sized bluefish around the route 50 bridge as well.

Not to be outdone on the bluefish front, Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty found some big blues at the route 50 bridge that fell for some Roy Rigs.