White Marlin Worth $245,000

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I just got back from Day 1 scales action for the 6th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic and I’ll admit it was a slow day, but there were some quality fish that hit the board. 22 boats are fishing the first window of the Big Fish and that window doesn’t close until 3 PM tomorrow afternoon so they can fish any or all of the 32 hours. Most boats are probably staying overnight thanks to the beautiful sea conditions so tomorrow and Sunday will probably be very busy at the scales. Only three fish hit the board today so they are all worth some money right now.

3rd Place Skeets 15 Lb Mahi

2nd Place Schedule Sea 60 Lb White Marlin

1st Place MARLI 60 Lb White Marlin (Currently worth over $245,000) *Miswrite on the catch board 60 Lbs Official Weight

Away from the tournament action Captain Josh Wentling of the Instigator had a great day of fishing when he released a white marlin and boxed a bunch of gaffer mahi including a jumbo 42 pound bull.

Sea bass fishing has definitely been hit or miss with the warm water out there. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has still been able to scratch dinner together for most.

Hi Scott,

A dream day weather-wise. Sure saw a lot of sea bass on my sounders that didn’t bite though.

Thankfully, saw some that did too!

Most clients ended the day with plenty for a nice fish fry; might even invite the neighbors over. A few others, sadly, will need extra taters to stretch their catch into a meal..

Mike Ziegler, maker of the infamous Zig Rigs, took everyone’s money today in the fish pool with his 17.5 incher. I won’t mention any names, but somebody’s wife talked him out of playing the pool today. Yeah, he’d have won — & she’s in the doghouse!

Ms Holly of Sarasota FL shows off a pretty cbass. Charles Flemming of Greenbelt MD shows off a keeper double..

Also in the group snap are Michael & Stephen Martin of Chambersburg PA – & Debbie Bury of Baltimore who landed our lonely keeper flounder.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler has been reporting his frustration as well, but today they had a reel nice 4 pound sea bass come over the rail.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of good trips last night and today where he put his crew on some catch and release shark action for sand tigers and sandbar sharks. He also put his bay trip anglers on some good action for flounder as well.

Trevor Hardman may have struck out on the cobia, but he and his crew were able to box a boatload of big triggerfish and a couple of mahi on an inshore trip.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has had some terrific fishing for flounder recently. Yesterday afternoon and this morning were no different with several keepers and a couple of Spanish mackerel.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina sniffed out a couple of keepers today for his anglers using squid and shiners for bait.

Peter Renzi landed this 20″ flounder on the Fish Frenzi using Gulp for bait fishing over ocean structure.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing might not know what day it is, but he certainly knows where to find good shooting for cow nosed and southern rays and houndfish both day and night.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City sent this photo of Zach from Mifflin, PA in who caught three keepers from the north jetty wall on Gulp baits.