White Perch, Yellow Perch and Giant Bluefins

By Scott Lenox

It’s been a while since I’ve had enough info to have two fishing reports in a row, but despite today’s chilly temperatures that’s exactly what I’ve got. It was only in the low 40s in and around Ocean City today, but the wind laid down nicely so folks that have been chomping at the bit to bend a rod were out trying to catch some of the white and yellow perch that have shown up on the local rivers and creeks. Temperatures are supposed to reach into the 60s by mid week so I’m certain that more folks will be out wetting a line…..I hope to be one of them.

My buddy Eric Sexton shot me a couple of photos today of some really nice yellow perch and an invite to go later on in the week. Hopefully it works out because Eric had a great day with both quality and quantity and he even had to break out his infamous fish board.

The West clan were back on the white perch today fishing from the dock behind their house. Owen, Wayne and Poppy Dill had a great time using bloodworms to catch 18 nice white perch on a nice, calm day with family.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker and his family traveled to North Carolina and did some fishing with Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of RoShamBo in some rough ass sea conditions today. Seas were 10 to 12 feet, but RoShambo’s Seakeeper kept things manageable and helped the crew release a big 91″ bluefin tuna and box some football sized yellowfins.