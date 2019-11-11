Windy But the Fish Were Chewing

By Scott Lenox

I have to start tonight’s report with sad news as I just learned of the passing of a very good friend of mine and the Ocean City fishing community. My good friend Captain Don Hetherington passed away suddenly on Friday, November 8. I knew Don for over 20 years and have worked with him on many occasions with the Judith M, Bull on the Beach and the OC Powerboat Races and he and I became very good friends over the years. He was a huge supporter of Fish in OC when we first got started and had encouraged all of his business partners to be involved with us over the past five years. I thank him immensely for that, but more for his friendship. Captain Don will be sorely missed.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that it was a windy one on the ocean today, but the fish didn’t seem to mind.

Hi Scott!

10-15 SW.. What a nice day that can be.

Instead? High teens increasing to low twenties about 11AM. Wind’s only saving grace? Had a lot of West in it.

Dropped 30 blocks, a reef ball and anchored up.

Cbass bit the entire time; lot of weeding—working through undersized fish for keepers—But well worth it.

Hurricane Murray was first to limit out (proof all the bigger dumb ones were stacked up at the 19 spot.) He also took everyone’s pool money!

Rick Williams of Middletown DE caught a real nice trigger, as did Acie Mankins from Farmalot DE.

Leroy Park of Bear DE shows off a keeper double.

Norman Katrabos of Onnancock VA holds up a keeper double.

Also in the group snap are Deron Finney all the way from Dallas TX – George Endley from Pasadena MD – & Barry Hearin of Felton DE.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shawn had a terrific day on the bay casting Roy Rig’s. Bird and Shawn fished the route 50 bridge and OC inlet and caught all the rockfish they wanted along with 11 red drum and one keeper speckled trout.