Windy Day on the Water

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Windy Day on the Water

By Scott Lenox

Windy Day on the Water

Posted on April 22nd, 2023

It is storming pretty bad outside my house right now as some severe weather moves through the area over tonight.  Tomorrow things settle down, but it looks to be a little on the cooler side with evening lows getting into the 40s.   Hopefully it doesn’t mess with the fishing too bad.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break was out in today’s windy conditions and was able to make a day out of it.  Captain Jason put his folks on some keeper flounder and some bay tautog action.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound continues to have a very good tog season with some very nice fish coming over the rail.  Anglers on board Fish Bound have had several double digit fish over the past few trips with lots of eating size fish going in the box.

Check the vid to learn the easiest hook snell you’ll see!  Subscribe!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Daily Angle

April 22, 2023
Windy Day on the Water
Windy Day on the Water

It is storming pretty bad outside my house right now as some severe weather moves through the area over tonight.  Tomorrow things settle down, but it looks to be a little on the cooler side with… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information