Windy Day on the Water

By Scott Lenox

It is storming pretty bad outside my house right now as some severe weather moves through the area over tonight. Tomorrow things settle down, but it looks to be a little on the cooler side with evening lows getting into the 40s. Hopefully it doesn’t mess with the fishing too bad.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break was out in today’s windy conditions and was able to make a day out of it. Captain Jason put his folks on some keeper flounder and some bay tautog action.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound continues to have a very good tog season with some very nice fish coming over the rail. Anglers on board Fish Bound have had several double digit fish over the past few trips with lots of eating size fish going in the box.

