Windy Day!

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Yeah the sun shined today and it was pretty nice, but the $*&% wind was blowing again! Starched flags and white caps are not conducive for fishing interests and no one was in the ocean again today, but I did get a couple of reports from the pros that were able to find the right conditions and put their clients on some fish.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was out on the bay today and reported that the conditions were tough with the wind. He was able to get a grab on the jetty this am and find some tautog (released due to closed season) and some short stripers. This afternoon it was a hunt for clean water that ended with three nice keepers in the boat and several other fish that went back after hitting the ruler just short.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dust to Dawn Bowfishing is an expert at finding prey in tough conditions as well and was able to find some good shooting for his clients in the south bay.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service reported that the water was pretty dirty, but the stripers didn’t mind as he was able to bend rods on some short fish while fishing the route 50 bridge.