By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another unseasonably warm day today, and it was a windy one as well. I was offshore and it was every bit of 6′ and pretty close together so it made trolling interesting and bottom fishing tons of fun. Anglers still stuck it out and were able to put some good fish in coolers.

The nicest fish that I saw today didn’t have to deal with rough seas, and that’s because she was fishing from shore. Chrissie sent this pic into Bear down at the Oceanic Pier as she continued her waylay of inlet fish today. There’s no official weight on this bad boy, but it’s one BIG sheepshead.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star trudged through the rough seas and put A LOT of sea bass on the deck.

Hi Scott,

Forecast a bit dicey; wasn’t sure if we had a day coming or not. Turned out the wind was switchy – never did build a heavy set. Threw the anchor once. Bite was ferocious. Cathy Creel of WOC MD, and master of “the fifty minute limit,” was first to bag out.

Lots of limits.

Lots.

Even crew are having a fish fry tonight!

Some triggers, a handful of snapper blues, & one lonely keeper fluke rounded out today’s catch.

Aside from Cathy, our group snap has Sherman Addison of Upper Marlboro MD – plus Eddie & Bunky Vodak of Eastport NY.

The Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak at the helm was bouncing up and down today too, but through it all some keepers ended up going home with lucky anglers.

Guy Briethoff from Atlanta, GA with sea bass and Dave Frederick of Kent Island went fishing on the Current Situation with Tim Bielaski and had some keeper triggerfish and sea bass up to 17″ at the Bass Grounds.