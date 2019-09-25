Windy Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today felt more like the second day of summer than it did the second day of fall. It was warm! Nice and sunny today, but the breeze did pick up pretty good this afternoon. Thankfully it laid out nicely by this evening and the next couple of days look very nice for fishermen.

Captain Monty Hawkins got to experience the pick up and lay out of the wind first hand today and was also able to put his anglers on some nice fish.

Hi Scott,

Just as I was pulling her throttles back this morning the NW wind picked up. Came on a bit better than sporty – near nautical I’d say.

Then, when it was time to go home, it laid back out for a perfect ride home.

Have a couple real pretty days coming – catching!

That bane to snakeheads everywhere, David Confair of Secretary MD himself, was aboard and took everyone’s pool money today with a 17.5 in cbass.

Bill Engle of Millersville PA and proud Vietnam Marine Vet, caught the largest scup/porgy (11.5 inches) I’ve seen in ages—only porgy this year in fact. In the 1940s/50s/60s scup were a mainstay of OC Charter/Party fishing.

Also with Bill is Patrick Driscoll of Phoenixville with a 15.5 in trigger. We did not have triggers here in my youth. Not that I can recall and certainly not in pictures.

Also pictured in the group snap are Grant Usilton from Federalsburg MD – Tracy Brooks of Landover MD – & Donald Wise of Elkton MD.

Gordy Spangler of Ocean City caught this nice 20″, 3 pound 4 oz flounder on a squid and shiner combo on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder.

The bay has been pretty dirty lately, but today it cleaned up enough for Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing to put this shooter on a big southern ray.