We’ve had a couple of days of really nice weather lately and it definitely gets the fishing juices flowing. It’s a major break from the frigid cold we experienced last week and it’s gotten folks it and about to attend the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg. I’m posting from my phone up here, but I’m getting it done to get the word out about some awesome winter bottom fishing.

Ryan Olberholtzer and the guys headed out yesterday to Fish the Norfolk Canyon in search of tunas and found some 63 degree water and beautiful conditions out there. They didn’t have any luck with the tunas, but their deep drop efforts were rewarded with some nice tilefish, hake and red bellied rose fish.

Captain Monty Hawkins has taken advantage of the nice weather too and though it’s been challenging at times, he’s put his clients on some nice tautog.

Yesterday

Hi Scott,

Such a perfectly calm day, a super Sunday indeed. With winds never above 3 knots and a light westerly current, I laid a pair of anchors down 170 degrees apart in an end to end straddle — one on the forward anchor bit, the other on my aftermost cleat & drew both banjo tight.

Just 15 minutes into the first drop we had 3 over ten pounds. Then a couple more ..and the current started to peter out.

Darn! Nicked a few more, including Chan Park of Sterling VA’s 26 inch 14.25 lb pool winner landed when the current was slackest.

Also pictured are Thomas Kim (22.25 inch & the most tog-skilled youngster I’ve yet met!) Mike Sadowski (25 inch) & Tommy Lee (13.5lb) of Queens NY – plus DH Kang (13.75lb) of Wilmington DE..

Hi Scott,

Folks sure had to work for em today. Although some, I’m sure, never had a bite; what we did catch was nice indeed.

Joe Mole of Massapequa Park, Long Island won the pool today with a 27.5 inch, 17.5 lb dandy. Also pictured are Mike Ziegler of OCMD – a guy from VA who was supposed to be at work with an 11.5 pounder – & Gary Carpenter of Dagsboro DE…

Cheers

Monty