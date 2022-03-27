Winter is Coming Back for One More Shot

By Scott Lenox

We had a decent day today with warm temps, but Mother Nature was definitely unsettled as there were intermittent rain showers and some very strong winds mixed in. She’s about to be downright pissed for the next few days and she is going to put us in some cold, cold temps for late March. The high temperature forecast for Ocean City on Monday is 39 and the wind is supposed to blow 15 to 25 so it’s going to feel much colder. Lows are only in the 20s tomorrow and Monday night so I don’t see a ton of fishing going on even though there are some fish around.

Blake Gunther of Gunther and Sons Fishing got out for a few hours yesterday and had some luck with the tog. Blake was using the Fish in OC tog jigs that knows a little bit about.

My old friend John Jewer, or JJ as I affectionately refer to him, of the ACSA was doing some fresh water fishing recently when he landed a couple of golden trout.

Kevin McNelis and Andrew Tonko fished the Pocomoke River today where they had some luck with the crappie and a nice catfish that weighed in at 8 pounds.

Check out this vid of a solo trip that I had to the route 90 bridge this week where I caught a bunch of schoolie rockfish!