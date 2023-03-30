Yep, Another 20+ Pound Tautog & Some Great Back Bay Action

By Scott Lenox

We’ve seen several tautog caught off of the DelMarVa coast this season that have weighed over 20 pounds with a few of those coming in the past few days. Well, today I got to see one caught in person! I had the pleasure of fishing on board Chasin’ Tides with Captain Chase Eberle and mate Nick as a guest of Dante Soriente of Magictail Outfitters for new episode of Hooked on OC and we had a great day fishing off of Va. We caught several keeper tog on Magictail and Deadly Tackle tog jigs, Dante caught an impressive fish of 13.5 pounds and Dante’s guest Jim Murry caught his personal best tautog of 20.5 pounds! The big girl was also released and swam away briskly. It was awesome to see in person and once John Benn edits out all the foul language, it should make for an awesome episode of the show!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had his first trip of the season today and he started things off right by putting this family on a keeper flounder and some fun catch and release rockfish action.

Shawn Flaherty was Roy Rigging down at the Verrazano Bridge and had some fun catching and releasing schoolie rockfish as well.

Caleb Powell was fishing over near Deal Island this evening when he landed this impressive black drum that was estimated at about 40 pounds.

Largest tog ever caught by a woman earlier this year!