Yet Another 20+ Pound Tautog

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Yet Another 20+ Pound Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Yet Another 20+ Pound Tautog

Posted on March 28th, 2023

We’ve still got a couple of weeks before we’ll have a fishing report every day, but the frequency is getting a little more consistent….which is nice!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out on the rip today and he had another spectacular day of tautog fishing.  Captain Chase had a bunch of keepers on board with some nice double digit fish mixed in.  He also got some great pics of a 10 pounder and another 20+ pound fish that tipped out at 21.4 pounds.  Hopefully the bite stays hot for tomorrow as I head out with Captain Chase for an episode of Hooked on OC!

23 Pound tautog from earlier in the season!  Subscribe to our YouTube!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

March 28, 2023
Yet Another 20+ Pound Tautog
Yet Another 20+ Pound Tautog

We’ve still got a couple of weeks before we’ll have a fishing report every day, but the frequency is getting a little more consistent….which is nice! Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out on… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information