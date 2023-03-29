Yet Another 20+ Pound Tautog

By Scott Lenox

We’ve still got a couple of weeks before we’ll have a fishing report every day, but the frequency is getting a little more consistent….which is nice!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out on the rip today and he had another spectacular day of tautog fishing. Captain Chase had a bunch of keepers on board with some nice double digit fish mixed in. He also got some great pics of a 10 pounder and another 20+ pound fish that tipped out at 21.4 pounds. Hopefully the bite stays hot for tomorrow as I head out with Captain Chase for an episode of Hooked on OC!

23 Pound tautog from earlier in the season!