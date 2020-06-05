Your Kinda Ocean Today

By Scott Lenox

The Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Shelby Zimmer

June 4, 2020

In stark contrast to yesterday’s roughness caused by a stiff SW wind, today was absolutely beautiful on the water. It was sunny all day, the wind was light and temperatures were in the 80’s in and around Ocean City. It seems as if summer weather has arrived and things are even more upbeat. Fishing was good again for the tuna and sea bass fleets and everyone enjoyed flat calm seas.

The first blue marlin of the season was caught on board the Whiskey Kilo out of Sunset Marina today with Captain Joe Joachamowski at the helm. The crew also had some tunas in the mix while trolling outside the Poorman’s Canyon. Photo by Dave Messick of Hooked on OC.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had the Sam Connors crew on board today and had a crack at the first blue marlin of the season this morning. Unfortunately that fish did not make it boat side, but lots of others did. Captain Mark put Sam and his crew on 14 yellowfin tuna and a spearfish today while fishing outside of the Poorman’s Canyon. Photo by Dave Messick.

The sea bass fleet enjoyed flat calm seas today and another excellent sea bass bite over ocean structure. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw several big knotheads today.

As pretty a day as one could ever ask ..though I do wish we’d have more of em! Dropped 12 heavy blocks & 2 reef pyramids — kept paddling.

We again caught our first sea bass on a bare hook but it wasn’t what I’d hoped. Sure would be awhile before they got chewing. Then? Boy did they chew. A hammerhead even came by to scope out the action. Saw three small ones cruising at the surface today. Very small. In the 1980s & early 90s they would have been quite large on a day like today.

Cathy Creel, as ever, was first across the line. She bagged out dern near an hour before our next client, then limits came swiftly in a boat-limit crescendo.

Like it like that..

Zig took everyone’s pool money with a 19 inch cbass. If you ask him about his day though, I’d imagine he’ll tell you about his fluke. (aka flounder – summer flounder in the regs.)

Andy from Millsboro DE – Peter from VA – Barry from York PA – Patrick from Edgewater PA – Tom the Jigmaster from Big City MD & Jack all hold up nice fish for the camera.

James from North Beach MD is also in the group snap.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler knew today was my kind of ocean and it would have been my kind of fishing too. Captain Chris also found a good sea bass bite on a beautiful day on the ocean.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had excellent sea bass fishing today as well and he also put his anglers on several nice keeper flounder on today’s trip.

Buddy Martin reported that fishing was a little tougher last night, but he still managed this 32″ keeper rockfish on the last part of the outgoing tide.